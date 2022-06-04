Email startup Superhuman dismisses 22% of staff. “Difficult Choice” says founder

The California-based email startup, Superhuman has decided to dismiss 22% of the total employees of the company. On June 03, 2022, the CEO and founder of the company Rahul Vohra issued a statement on Twitter that the company has fired 23 of its total employees. These 23 staffs were a part of around 22% of the total workers.

He said that he is disheartened by this decision of dismissing 22% of the highly dedicated Superhuman Team. His heart feels heavy as bids adieu to these super-skilled 23 employees of his company.

Vohra laid the foundations of Superhuman in 2016.

In his formal public statement on Twitter, he said that this decision was taken concerning a recession that according to him will last for years.

He wrote in his post that since the company is facing a recession that might sustain for the coming many years, the company had no other choice but to dismiss 23 of its workers to focus on its vision. Adding further the CEO wrote that the email startup coming is trying its best to aid this 22% of employees. The workers have been given a liberal falling out the package, mental health support, and health insurance for the entire year. Furthermore, the company will also help them to look for a new jobs.

Superhuman email services can be used by someone only after receiving an invitation to access the app from any current user or the company itself. The Superhuman app commits to its customers that they will experience the fastest email services ever on its app.

The company saw a surge in its users during the pandemic. Though the company charged $30 per month on its app a large number of people preferred using it over other free apps.

Last year in August the company amassed $75 million in Series C financing. The CEO of the firm declared on the company’s official website about the amount raised. He said that the funding was headed by IVP and big shareholders like Tiger Global, Will Smith, Ashton Kutcher, and many more participated in it.

It appears that decision at the Superhuman was followed by the declaration of several multinational companies including Netflix about firing their employees and putting a hold on the hiring process concerning the recession in the economy which the world might face as after-effects of the pandemic. This large amount of layoffs in the multinational companies are also concerned with a reduction in financing by risk-taking investors.