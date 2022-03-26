Log In Register
Emami Acquires Dermicool From Reckitt for ₹432 Crore
The Dermicool brand is popular for providing respite from the prickly heat caused during summers

Vishvas Narayan
Emami Limited issued a statement on Friday stating that they have acquired Dermicool from the massive FMCG brand – Reckitt for a total fee of RS432 Crores.
Dermicool is one of the prickly heat and powder industry leaders having a fifth of the total market shareAccording to EmamiDermicool is a historic brand with a strong brand value and equityThese were their main driving factors to go all out for the company.
Emami also owns Dermicools competitors Navratna and Boroplus IceWith this new transfer of ownershipEmami is currently biggest player in the body powder sector which will only assist growing their companies along with industry as a whole simultaneously.

Harsha V Agarwal the Director of Emami Limited said that everyone at the company is over the moon to announce the acquisition of Dermicool brand which offers some great collaborations with the existing companies and products in the family and called the new purchase as the perfect tactical linkThe acquisition will help us rise to the summit of the prickly heat powder & cool talc categoryWith the increase of average temperatures and unbearable summersEmami provides a solid solution with niche products which are poised for potentially strong development in the future.
According to multiples sources and industry shareholdersNavratna comes in second in terms of market share in the industrylosing out top spot to Nycil owned by Zydus Wellness while Dermicool takes the bronze medalBoroPlus Ices share in the market is relatively insignificant
MrHarsha continued to say that after thorough consumer research projects that both Dermicool and Navratna do not work in the same are and are not perfect substitutes even though they are both players in the prickly heat categoryNavratna aids in the skins coolness but Dermicool helps in coolness as well as prickly heat which is a common occurrence during the months of May and June.
With both brands have their own uniquenessit only makes sense to strive to make both brands thrive in the market and accompany each other at the top of the market share.
Emamis biggest goal is to rule the market primarily by growing both Navratna and DermicoolUnfortunately for Boroplus Icethe company has no real plans for it to accompany the other two at the peak.
With this new acquisitionit seems as if Emami will climb to the summit of the industry grabbing most of the market share in the near futureOnly time will tell.

