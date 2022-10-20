Emotional video shows girl asking why is she never “good enough for anyone”

Love can be difficult to find, especially when you are young and everything seems fleeting. Most of us feel infatuation or attraction but not love at this age. And that is also the reason that most relationships come to an end. But the problem happens when you see everyone around you go out with others, come in relationships, being wanted, but no one wants you. It is understandable why the girl in this viral TikTok asks why she is never “good enough for anyone.”

In the short TikTok clip, the girl doesn’t say anything but has a text on the video that reads, “I think not a single person actually wanting you romantically for 18 years straight really f*cks a person up lol.”

It continues, “Like watching everyone else fall in love and never experiencing it yourself. Getting compliments and knowing you’re pretty/ hot but never being enough for a relationship. Having friends is cool and platonic love is so beautiful, but it’d be great If someone chose to make me the sole object of their affection; like, wtf is wrong with me, bro why have I never been good enough for anyone”

Many people have this problem early in their life where nothing seems to go their way, and it is okay. Eventually, everything will work out, and your better half will enter your life. But again, it is difficult to wait.

Some viewers commented on the video, and most of them agreed on the feeling where not being able to find someone really hurts.

One of them wrote, “being the only person out of my friends who hasn’t been in a relationship is so draining.” While another viewer commented, “god. yeah. it gets to a certain point where u just start feeling like u don’t deserve it at all.”

Have you ever had the seem feeling like the girl in the video? If yes, do not worry it will pass, and you will find someone.