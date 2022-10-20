“Women know about boundaries, men do not”: Girl insults all her guy friends

Men and women are different in all aspects emotionally, mentally, and physically. This can often lead to a disconnect between the two which then causes arguments and fights. Recently, a TikTok by @the bl0ndeg1rl went viral, where she rants about how her guy friends are much worse. She even says, “Women know about boundaries, men do not.”

Now, we can’t blame her because one of her friends supposedly hit right where it hurts about one of her insecurities. But I don’t think any guy would want to be friends with her after this video.

She begins the video by saying that “for someone who has an equal amount of guy friends to girl friends, I have been getting real fu**in fed up with my guy friends lately.”

Then she says that it has been apparent to her that “Men and women do not connect on the same level emotionally.”

Why? Because the love language of men who are friends is different. Most men make fun of one another, and no one takes it to heart.

Then she mentions why TikTok is being made in the first place. So, in a facetime she had with her guy friend, her friend started a conversation that she didn’t ask for.

Now, the conversation might have been about her body because she is quite thin. But according to her, the guy knows that she has been struggling with eating disorders so pulling out that insecurity is too much.

And then, when she got mad about the comments, the guy got defensive. So, she feels that “men are always talking about how petty women are, but they are worse.”

Even some of the comments below resonated with what the girl in the video wanted to convey in the video. Rita wrote, “they’re so mean sometimes.”

But a lot of them also pointed out that she must just get better friends. A user wrote, “Honestly, have had a sh!t ton of guy friends, and they have been the most supportive ever? I have had WAY more gf’s joking about my body…”

A lot of guys were also talking about this, and one of them wrote, “I only have one friend that does this, but we’ve been really good friends for a long time. And it’s reciprocal. If it’s unsolicited, it’s uncool.” And this makes a lot of sense.

Check out the TikTok video:

What are your thoughts on the girl’s comments? And do you think she did a little too much by making a TikTok out of it? Let us know in the comment below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

