Entri secured $1.4M led by Good Capital

Entri, which is a Kochi based local language learning app that offers different types of learning content in local languages for job aspirants, has now secured a seed funding round of $1.4 million led by Good Capital.

The round also saw participation from the investors in China and the US.

Arjun Malhotra, Partner at Good Capital, said,

“Starting with the 100 million people who apply for government jobs every year, Entri is expanding the universe of employable candidates by skilling people in their own language, as it should be.”

Good Capital also backed some other startups facing Tier-II Indian users, which includes the SimSim and Meesho, among others.

Entri, which is a part of the Boston based education tech accelerator LearnLaunch, was founded by the Rahul and Mohammed in the year 2017.

“This is the problem Entri is solving, and the platform has so far seen users consume more than one crore minutes of video lessons and 27 crore questions practised in local languages,” he added.

