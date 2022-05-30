Epic Games Announces FNCS 2022 Return To In-Person Competition

In a number of announcements, Fortnite has finally revealed an in-person competition coming up, in the form of the FNCS 2022, to take place in November 2022. Epic Games is pleased to announce that the competitive events in Fortnite are set to return to their previous status. For the first time in almost three years, Fortnite competitive play is returning as an in-person event. Epic Games announced the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational would be returning later this year in the form of an offline event with up to $1 million dollars worth of prizes.

The only rules for the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational right now are that players will be invited from around the world to attend and compete. Epic Games is open to changing the dates for The Fortnite Championship Series Invitational, in case of a health emergency. This could be amended, with Fortnite eventually slated to go back to hosting live events. Thankfully, by returning to hosting in-person events for the title, there’ll be a lot more players motivated to actually play the game again.

Epic Games is arguably one of the biggest esports organizers, and they are joining the movement to return to in-person events. It is unclear at this point in time which other aggressive plans Epic Video Games may have to keep Fortnite going. With more and more Esports events going back to offline mediums, we can see signs that things are getting normal again.

FORTNITE RETURNS TO COMPETING IN-PERSON! The FNCS Invitational 2022

📍 Raleigh, North Carolina, USA

📅 November 12-13

🏢 Raleigh Convention Center Details: https://t.co/86kpanIdT1 pic.twitter.com/z0g6hHf5Sp — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) May 29, 2022

Competitive Fortnite has only seen online competitions since the Fortnite World Cup 2019, meaning that it is going to be a while until the epic esports teams are back on a roll. The Fortnite World Cup 2020 was an exhibition of competitive battle royale, with Epic looking year after year to beat their own records and bring to life the tournament that has become yearly.

Today, Epic revealed the first-ever in-person FNCS 2022 Fortnite Invitational, offering $1 million worth of prizes for the best FNCS duos to attend. As for the event itself, Epic Games is inviting top-ranked Fortnite Duo teams from across the globe to participate in FNCS Invitational 2022.

As a highly visible game, there is going to be plenty of focus on competitive Fortnite at the FNCS Invitational, no matter what. Online events generally cannot generate enough buzz to draw in the most casual players for Fortnite. While Epic Games is taking this step in order to bring back Fortnites competitiveness as an individual endeavor, they also wanted to clarify that the health and safety of players would continue to be a top priority.