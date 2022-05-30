Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic II Is Coming To Switch

Nintendo and Aspyr Media are bringing Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic II to Switch on June 8. There are plenty of Star Wars games to look forward to right now, including BioWare’s acclaimed Knights of the Old Republic remaster (which coincidentally released on the Switch last year, too). In addition to the recent ports on Android, iOS, and now the Nintendo Switch, there is a remake currently in the works for Knights of the Old Republic. It is not known at this time what developers are attached to the new project, only that Bioware the company behind the 2003 title is not involved.

Just like the first game, this new release will feature HD cinematics, textures, and user interfaces, to keep it relevant on Nintendo Switch’s current screens. The sequel is being ported by Aspyr, a studio responsible for bringing KOTOR to Linux and OS X, and for its PC release in 2015 on Steam. The implication is that, although PC players will be able to download and play a free restored content mod, Nintendo Switch players will have the same options, although DLC is not necessarily going to be available the day it is released.