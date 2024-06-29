Epic Games Store, the popular digital marketplace for PC games, has unveiled its first free offering for the month of July. Buckle up, thrill-seekers, because you’ll be taking to the skies in dogfighting glory with The Falconeer. This BAFTA-nominated air combat game will be available to claim and keep forever from July 4th to July 11th, 2024.

The Falconeer puts players in the unique position of a pilot commanding a majestic warbird. Soar above a stunning oceanic world, explore hidden coves and treacherous cliffs, and engage in epic aerial battles against enemy forces. Developed by solo creator Tomas Sala, the game boasts a captivating visual style with vibrant colors and sweeping vistas.

While not a household name, The Falconeer garnered critical acclaim upon its release in 2020. Reviewers praised its innovative concept, exhilarating aerial combat, and beautiful world design. For those seeking a unique and thrilling gaming experience, The Falconeer is a free gem not to be missed.

This announcement follows Epic’s long-standing tradition of offering free games every week. The store has become a popular destination for PC gamers thanks to its generous giveaways, which have included everything from indie darlings to established AAA titles.

The Falconeer’s free week coincides with the American Independence Day holiday weekend, offering gamers a perfect opportunity to dive into the world of aerial combat and explore the vast oceanic landscapes. Whether you’re a seasoned pilot or a newcomer to the genre, The Falconeer promises an unforgettable and exhilarating experience.

Here’s what you can expect from The Falconeer:

Unique aerial combat: Engage in thrilling dogfights against enemy forces, utilizing a variety of weapons and maneuvers.

Engage in thrilling dogfights against enemy forces, utilizing a variety of weapons and maneuvers. Beautiful open world: Explore a vast oceanic world filled with hidden secrets, stunning vistas, and diverse environments.

Explore a vast oceanic world filled with hidden secrets, stunning vistas, and diverse environments. Multiple warbirds: Choose from different warbirds, each with unique characteristics and playstyles.

Choose from different warbirds, each with unique characteristics and playstyles. Storytelling: Uncover the mysteries of the world and delve into the lore of the Falconeers.

How to claim The Falconeer for free:

Visit the Epic Games Store website or launch the Epic Games Launcher on your PC. Create an Epic Games account or log in to your existing account. Locate The Falconeer on the store page. Look for the “Get” or “Free” button and click on it. Once claimed, the game will be added to your Epic Games Library.

Looking beyond The Falconeer:

While The Falconeer kicks off the free offerings for July, Epic Games typically keeps the following games a surprise. They are known to host mystery game promotions later in the summer, offering enticing free titles that are often revealed only a few days before they become available. So, stay tuned to the Epic Games Store for more exciting free game announcements throughout July.

With The Falconeer as the opening act, July promises to be a thrilling month for gamers on the Epic Games Store. So, don’t miss this opportunity to claim a unique and exciting game for free!