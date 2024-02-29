Following concerns of a potential ransomware assault, the creator of LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite has denied accusations that it has been hacked. According to a claim from Cyber Daily (via Eurogamer), there may have been a cyber assault on Epic Games, and the company’s over 200GB of data was taken. The organization allegedly in charge, Mogilevich, claims that the data consists of “email, passwords, full name, payment information, source code, and many other data.” However, it is still unknown if the data pertains to consumers, staff of Epic Games, or both.

The article suggests that Mogilevich is now attempting to demand money from Epic Games in exchange for the stolen material or may sell the data to a third party. They have given themselves till March 4th to make their demands. The firm that created LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite has already replied, even though it appears that the hackers have not yet uploaded any evidence of the purported crime. An official representative for Epic Games provided Eurogamer with the following statement:

“We are investigating but there is currently zero evidence that these claims are legitimate. (Ransomware group) Mogilievich has not contacted Epic or provided any proof of the veracity of these allegations. When we saw these allegations, which were a screenshot of a dark web webpage in a Tweet from a third party, we began investigating within minutes and reached out to Mogilevich for proof. Mogilevich has not responded. The closest thing we have seen to a response is this Tweet, where they allegedly asked for $15k and ‘proof of funds’ to hand over the purported data.”

The suspected cyberattack comes after other well-known video game businesses have experienced such problems; Insomniac, the company that developed Spider-Man, was recently the subject of one such attack. The most recent information was released just one day after LEGO Fortnite received two new game modes from Epic Games and there were rumors that the game would eventually become profitable.

Mogilevich Response

Ever since Epic gave Cyberdaily the statement, Mogilevich has reciprocated. Cyber Daily contacted the threat actor, and although it hasn’t replied yet, the group has added this remark to the leaked post on their purported Epic Games attack.

“For clueless and retarded journalists, I’d like to tell you that we’re not asking Epic Games for $15,000 ransom, that’s the price that’s going to sell.”

Who is Mogilevich?

In the realm of ransomware, Mogilevich is a new threat actor. Epic Games is just the fourth victim of the malware, with Nissan subsidiary Infiniti USA being the first to fall victim on February 20 of this year. The gang may speak Russian, and although it seems to be acting independently thus far, it is also marketing itself as a ransomware-for-hire service.

Recent Epic Games Progress

Epic Games has also recently faced difficulties in legal cases involving Apple and its App Store tactics. Apple requested payment of $73 million to Epic Games to cover their legal expenses. With the addition of Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival, Epic Games has demonstrated its forward-thinking nature by extending Fortnite. Earlier last month, Disney gave Epic Games a $1.5 billion investment. Epic Games also declared that it will come back to iOS in Europe later this year.