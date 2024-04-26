Escape From Tarkov, the hardcore tactical shooter known for its punishing raids and steep learning curve, is embroiled in controversy. The game’s developer, Battlestate Games (BSG), recently unveiled the “Unheard Edition,” a $250 package sparking outrage among the player base.

The core grievances stem from two central issues: the hefty price tag and the perceived pay-to-win (P2W) advantages offered by the Unheard Edition.

A Hefty Price for Unheard Advantages

Escape From Tarkov already utilizes a tiered pricing system, with various editions offering increasing in-game benefits like larger stashes and improved starting gear. The Unheard Edition, however, takes this concept to a new extreme. While previous editions focused on convenience and time-saving features, the Unheard Edition grants exclusive access to a highly anticipated PvE (player vs environment) co-op mode entirely absent from the standard game.

This exclusivity has angered many players who feel locked out of a significant portion of the content. Furthermore, the Unheard Edition includes character enhancements and increased starting resources, blurring the lines between paying for convenience and gaining a direct advantage over players who haven’t shelled out $250.

Broken Promises and Frustrated Players

Veterans of Escape From Tarkov are particularly disgruntled. Many invested in the previously top-tier “Edge of Darkness” edition, believing it granted access to all future content. BSG reneged on this promise last year, and now the Unheard Edition overshadows even the Edge of Darkness with its PvE mode and enhanced starting characters.

This perceived bait-and-switch tactic has fueled accusations that BSG prioritizes profits over player satisfaction. Social media platforms and gaming forums are overflowing with criticism, with players expressing feelings of betrayal and disappointment.

The official Escape From Tarkov Discord server has seen such a harsh response to the new version that all but three of its channels have been muted and are no longer open for posting. The Reddit rule prohibiting several postings on the same issue is being waived by moderators on the game’s subreddit, who claim to be just as livid about this situation as you.

Battlestate Games Silent Amid Escalating Criticism and Legal Threats

My request for a statement from Battlestate Games was not answered before publishing. Although Battlestate Games has not yet responded to the criticism from fans, you would think that they would sooner rather than later given the growing amount of pressure from fans and the fact that some are even considering taking legal action. The timing of the decision is regrettable because Gray Zone Warfare, a game that many believe to be Tarkov’s rival, recently concluded its first public streamer test, which players quite favorably received. Given the negative perception that the public has of Tarkov, many fans are hoping that they may interact with GZW as soon as possible.

A comment from the official Escape From Tarkov X account indicates that Battlestate Games does not intend to make the new mode accessible to those who do not purchase the upgraded version.

Tarkov creators The new PvE mode will be available to Edge of Darkness edition owners for free for a period of six months, following which it will once again only be available to those who purchase the $250 Unheard Edition. This offer comes from Battlestate Games.