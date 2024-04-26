Fallout 4 has been a mainstay in the gaming industry since its 2015 debut, enthralling players with its post-apocalyptic setting, compelling narrative, and extensive gameplay. But just like with every game that gets updates, there are occasions when users could find themselves wishing to go back to an earlier version for nostalgia reasons, compatibility problems, or just plain discontent with the changes. This guide is for those gamers who want to go back to an earlier version of Fallout 4 in 2024.

Why Revert?

It’s important to comprehend why someone might wish to roll back the Fallout 4 update before we get into the mechanics of doing so. These are a few typical causes:

Mod Compatibility : The game’s code may alter with each new release, perhaps leading to issues with mods. Try going back to an earlier version to see if that fixes these compatibility problems.

: The game’s code may alter with each new release, perhaps leading to issues with mods. Try going back to an earlier version to see if that fixes these compatibility problems. Preference : Updates occasionally bring about modifications to the visuals, gameplay, or other components that certain users could find objectionable. Players can go back to a version they like by reverting.

: Updates occasionally bring about modifications to the visuals, gameplay, or other components that certain users could find objectionable. Players can go back to a version they like by reverting. Stability : Occasionally, glitches or performance problems may be introduced by new updates. An experience with gaming that is more stable may be had by going back to an earlier version.

KEYPOINT: All you need to do is remove everything from your existing Fallout 4 installation folder and replace it with this folder, install the most recent F4SE version, open the game using the F4SE launcher, and you’re ready to play.

Step1: Make a copy of your game files

Make sure you have a backup of your current game files before you start. This guarantees you can always go back to the most recent version if necessary. Find the installation path for Fallout 4 and copy the whole folder to a secure spot on your computer.

Step 2: Turn Off Updates Automatically

You must turn off automatic updates on your gaming platform (Bethesda Launcher, Steam, etc.) in order to stop the game from updating to the newest version. By taking this step, you can be sure that your game won’t update while you’re trying to roll back changes.

Step 3: Locate the Fallout 4 Version You Want

The next step is to find the exact version of Fallout 4 that you wish to go back to. This could entail looking through community websites, internet forums, or other places where earlier game versions are kept. Download the preferred version to your computer as soon as you’ve located it.

Step 4: Installing the Previous Version

You must install the previous version after downloading it. Depending on where you found the version you’re using, this procedure might change. To install the game files, refer to the instructions that included with the download.

Step 5: Turn Off Automatic Updates Once More

Re-disabling automatic updates on your gaming platform is necessary after installing the previous version in order to stop the game from upgrading back to the latest version unintentionally.

Step 6: Start the game

You can start the game normally after installing the previous version and disabling automatic updates. Now you ought to be enjoying Fallout 4 in the version you went back to.

Advice and Things to Think About

Check Mod : Check if your favourite mods are compatible with the Fallout 4 version you’re going back to if you use them. Certain game versions may be necessary for certain mods, while certain versions may not function at all with them.

: Check if your favourite mods are compatible with the Fallout 4 version you’re going back to if you use them. Certain game versions may be necessary for certain mods, while certain versions may not function at all with them. Save Compatibility : Remember that save files made in a more recent game version might not work with a previous one. It’s recommended to either make backups of the prior version or roll back to it before beginning a new game if you intend to do so.

: Remember that save files made in a more recent game version might not work with a previous one. It’s recommended to either make backups of the prior version or roll back to it before beginning a new game if you intend to do so. Online Features : Reverting to an older version of Fallout 4 may disable access to certain online features, such as multiplayer modes or community content. Consider whether these features are essential to your gaming experience before reverting.

In summary

While going back to a prior version of Fallout 4 can be a bit of a chore, it is completely possible if you follow the correct steps. The gameplay mechanics of an earlier version of Fallout 4, mod compatibility, or just a stable gaming experience may all be achieved by following this method, which should let you successfully return to the version of Fallout 4 you choose. Take care when moving forward, make a backup of your game files, and have fun exploring the Wasteland!