A senior analyst at Bloomberg specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has expressed doubts about the approval of spot Ethereum ETFs in the United States this year. Despite the green light for spot bitcoin ETFs from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the regulatory landscape for Ethereum poses challenges, with potential impacts from the upcoming U.S. election. Ethereum ETFs face an uphill battle with the SEC due to ongoing regulatory uncertainties surrounding Ethereum’s status.

Eric Balchunas, a senior Bloomberg analyst, shared his views on the possibility of spot ether ETF approvals in an interview with DL News. He noted limited discussions between the SEC and potential issuers and highlighted regulatory uncertainties surrounding ETH and ongoing SEC investigations into the Ethereum Foundation’s activities.

Balchunas pointed out the SEC’s historical rejection of spot bitcoin ETFs until legal pressures led to approvals in January. However, he believes this approach may not work for Ethereum due to a lack of similar legal challenges from issuers like Grayscale and others’ reluctance to engage in legal battles with the SEC.

Impact of U.S. Election

The looming U.S. election in November adds another layer of uncertainty. Balchunas discussed potential changes in SEC leadership, noting a potential shift towards a more crypto-friendly stance if former President Donald Trump secures a second term. However, he cautioned that while Trump may be better for crypto, he’s not necessarily pro-crypto, citing previous SEC decisions during his administration.

Balchunas suggested that if a new president takes office, potential ETF issuers may reapply or consider legal action, extending the timeline for spot Ethereum ETF approvals to around December 2025.

Market Reaction

Challenges Ahead for Spot Ethereum ETFs

Spot Ethereum ETFs, which are investment products tied to the price of Ethereum, face several hurdles in gaining approval in the United States. One of the major challenges is the regulatory complexity surrounding Ethereum. Unlike Bitcoin, which recently saw approvals for spot ETFs, Ethereum’s status as a security is still under investigation by the SEC. This uncertainty makes it difficult for potential issuers to navigate the regulatory landscape and receive approval for Ethereum-based investment products.

The upcoming U.S. election adds another layer of uncertainty. The possibility of a change in SEC leadership, depending on the election outcome, could impact the regulatory stance towards cryptocurrencies. While some analysts suggest a more crypto-friendly environment under certain leadership, it’s important to note that political factors can also introduce unpredictability into the regulatory process. These investment products are likely to be approved sooner if Ethereum’s regulatory status is clarified and SEC leadership changes post-election.

A Tough Road to Approval in the U.S.

