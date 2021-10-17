Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Ethereum exchange reserves drop dramatically signaling a supply shock, ETH eyes $8,000

Baisakhi Mishra
CryptoNews

Over 400,000 ETH were removed from the coin’s exchange, depleting reserves and causing a supply shortage. Analysts that are positive on ETH believe it will rise above $5000 shortly. With increased capital inflows, institutional investors are positive about Ethereum. As outflow grows, Ethereum reserves have decreased across exchanges.

Ethereum exchange reserves drop dramatically signaling a supply shock, ETH

Image Source: Nairametrics

Coinbase has noticed a significant outflow of Ethereum

Coinbase reported a withdrawal of 400,000 Ethereum tokens, and CryptoQuant, a community-driven crypto platform, believes the outflow was likely institutional. The impact on ETH prices is expected to be favorable, according to analysts.

The second-largest cryptocurrency exchange has withdrawn 400,000 Ethereum tokens worth $1.5 billion. The exchange outflow indicator indicates that Ethereum is experiencing significant outflow and a supply shortfall.

In the last two weeks, Ethereum’s price has increased by about 20 percent. On the Ethereum network, there is a noticeable increase in whale activity. In a single transaction, over $188 million in Ethereum was transferred between two anonymous cryptocurrency wallets.

The transaction was started by a strange whale and transmitted to an unknown receiver. The following are the specifics of the transaction: With the announcement that the Securities and Exchange Commission will approve a Bitcoin ETF next week, analysts are looking forward to Ethereum’s time. Analysts believe that with the approval of the Bitcoin ETF, capital inflows to Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies would accelerate.

@jroberts3334, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader and expert, has set an $8000 aim for Ethereum in February 2022.

Mr. Dedic, the Managing Partner at Moonrock Capital, tweeted:

If you find this article informative then do share it with your friends and family!

Also read: Mark Cuban says no to Bitcoin ETF

 

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend