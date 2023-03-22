EU antitrust regulators investigate suspected cartel activity in energy drinks industry

On Tuesday, the European Commission reported that it conducted raids on a company operating in the energy drinks industry across several EU countries on the suspicion of engaging in cartel activities and abusing its dominant position.

The Commission, which serves as the competition watchdog for the EU, carried out the searches on Monday without disclosing the identity of the company or the countries involved, in accordance with its policy. However, Austrian energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull confirmed that its premises had been searched, although it refused to provide further comments when contacted by Reuters.

The EU enforcer stated that the company under investigation may have violated EU antitrust regulations that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices.

Furthermore, the company may have breached EU antitrust regulations that forbid abuses of a dominant position. The commission warned that any company found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules could face significant fines of up to 10% of their global turnover.

EU antitrust regulators raid on energy drinks company

The impact of the raid on the energy drinks company will depend on the outcome of the investigation by the European Commission. If the company is found to have violated EU antitrust rules, it could face significant fines of up to 10% of its global turnover.

Additionally, any negative publicity resulting from the investigation could damage the company’s reputation and erode customer confidence, leading to a decline in sales and revenue.

The investigation could have implications for other companies operating in the energy drinks industry, particularly those that may have engaged in similar antitrust violations. The European Commission may use the findings of the investigation to launch further probes and take action against other companies suspected of antitrust violations.

The energy drinks industry is projected to continue to grow in the coming years, with estimates suggesting that the global energy drinks market could reach $86 billion by 2026. The growth is being driven by factors such as changing lifestyles, increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, and growing demand for functional beverages.

The energy drinks market is dominated by major players such as Red Bull, Monster Energy, and Rockstar Energy, but there are also many smaller players in the industry.