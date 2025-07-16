The European Commission has issued new guidelines under its Digital Services Act (DSA) that allow EU member states to introduce their own rules restricting access to social media for minors. Released on Monday, the guidance supports national governments that want to go beyond existing EU-wide regulations to protect young users online.

While these recommendations are not legally binding, they serve as a blueprint for how countries and companies can interpret the DSA when it comes to safeguarding minors. The move comes amid increasing calls from EU member states for stronger protections for children navigating digital platforms.

Growing Pressure from Member States Prompts Action

In recent months, countries like France, Denmark, Spain, Greece, and the Netherlands have urged the Commission to take more decisive steps to protect minors online. France and the Netherlands have proposed banning social media access entirely for children under 15. Greece has called for mandatory parental consent for younger users, while Denmark is pushing for more comprehensive EU-wide measures.

The new guidelines are designed to address these demands by setting a common direction, even as individual governments move forward with their own proposals. Denmark, which currently leads digital discussions within the EU Council, has taken a particularly active role in shaping the new framework.

Tech Firms Acknowledge the Need for Age Limits

Large tech companies, including Meta, have also joined the conversation. Meta has indicated that it would support clearer legal requirements mandating parental consent for children under a certain age to use social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. However, the industry remains cautious, warning that inconsistent national laws could create a fragmented regulatory landscape and complicate compliance across borders.

As the new guidelines took shape, several tech companies launched last-minute lobbying efforts, arguing that too many different national standards would make it difficult for platforms to operate effectively across the EU.

EU Develops Age Verification App to Aid Enforcement

To assist with verifying users’ ages online, the European Commission also introduced technical details for a new age verification tool. The app, which uses official identification documents and biometric technology like facial recognition, is intended to help platforms confirm whether users are over 18.

This tool will be piloted in five EU countries—France, Spain, Italy, Greece, and Denmark—all of which are exploring their own age restriction policies. According to Commission officials, the app will also be available for any other EU country that decides to implement national rules around age thresholds for social media access.

Beyond social media, the Commission recommends that platforms offering content or products with age restrictions—such as pornography or alcohol—also adopt similar age verification technology.

Online Platforms Urged to Adjust Features to Protect Children

The new guidelines go beyond simply blocking underage access. They also call for platforms to redesign certain features that may negatively impact children’s well-being. Recommendations include disabling “streaks,” read receipts, and other engagement-driven tools that can contribute to addictive behavior. Platforms are also encouraged to stop using browsing history to generate personalized recommendations for minors.

In addition, the Commission advises that accounts created by children should have private settings enabled by default and limit visibility to people outside their personal networks. Features like camera and location access should be restricted unless absolutely necessary.

These measures reflect a risk-based approach, where platforms are expected to assess how their services may impact younger users and take appropriate action to reduce those risks.

Long-Standing Gaps in Online Age Checks Addressed

For years, critics have pointed out how easy it is for children to access social media and other adult-targeted services by simply claiming to be older than they are. While the real world enforces age restrictions through ID checks and supervision, the online world has often operated on the honor system.

The Commission’s latest move is an effort to address that gap and align the digital space more closely with real-world standards. By introducing a common verification tool and supporting national-level action, EU officials aim to reduce children’s exposure to harmful content and addictive design elements online.