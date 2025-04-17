The European Union is now taking a far more cautious approach when it comes to official travel to the United States. In a telling sign of how much trust has eroded between two of the world’s most powerful allies, the European Commission has started handing out burner phones and basic laptops to its staff heading to the U.S., a move typically reserved for trips to countries like China or Russia where surveillance risks are considered high.

This unusual step comes just days before EU officials are set to travel to Washington, D.C., for the spring meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund. The decision, first reported by the Financial Times, has sparked widespread attention and fueled speculation about the growing unease in EU-U.S. relations.

According to several sources familiar with the Commission’s internal deliberations, the updated travel policy is part of a broader effort to guard against potential cyber-espionage. One official bluntly summed up the situation by telling the Financial Times, “The transatlantic alliance is over.”

A Shift in Cybersecurity Posture

The European Commission’s updated travel protocols advise staff heading to the U.S. to leave their regular work devices behind and instead use stripped-down, tightly secured equipment for the duration of their trip. This approach mirrors the standard protocol for visits to countries where electronic snooping is considered routine.

“They’re concerned about the U.S. accessing Commission systems,” said one person familiar with the decision, noting that the shift reflects a new mindset in Brussels about the digital threat posed by Washington.

While it’s no secret that surveillance between allied countries happens, the issuance of burner devices for travel to the United States is a significant departure from past practices. It signals not just precaution, but a deeper level of mistrust.

Political Tensions Fuel Mistrust

This move is happening against a backdrop of increasing friction between the Biden administration’s successor under President Donald Trump and EU leaders. A series of actions by the Trump White House has rattled European governments and eroded the goodwill that has traditionally defined U.S.-EU relations.

Trump’s dramatic return to the political stage has brought with it a flurry of controversial decisions: threats to “invade Greenland,” steep tariffs on European imports, public support for provocative figures like Elon Musk, and highly publicized confrontations with European allies over issues such as immigration and free speech. His administration’s aggressive approach has left many in Europe wary of U.S. intentions, both politically and digitally.

The appointment of Vice President J.D. Vance, who recently toured Europe and gave pointed lectures about American-style free speech, further strained relationships. Meanwhile, Trump’s public snubbing of Ukraine’s president and other inflammatory diplomatic gestures have only added fuel to the fire.

Europe Adjusts Travel Warnings

The European Commission isn’t alone in its growing caution. Several EU countries—among them Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and Denmark—have all updated their travel advisories for citizens visiting the U.S. These changes mostly emphasize strict compliance with immigration rules and, in some cases, suggest reconsidering non-essential travel altogether.

The concern isn’t only theoretical. There have been several reported incidents where European and British citizens were detained at the U.S. border over visa issues. Transgender travelers have been flagged as potentially facing discriminatory treatment at the point of entry.

One particularly troubling case involved a French scientist who was reportedly barred from entering the U.S. for a conference. American authorities claimed the traveler was carrying confidential information, but French officials insist the real reason was political—border agents had allegedly found anti-Trump commentary on the scientist’s phone.

France’s Minister of Higher Education and Research, Philippe Baptiste, formally protested the incident, underscoring how such cases are damaging diplomatic and academic ties between the two sides.

A Quiet Acknowledgment from Brussels

While the European Commission has not formally confirmed that burner phones and laptops are being issued, it hasn’t denied the reports either. A spokesperson told The Register that updated recommendations had been shared with EU staff and reflected the rising cybersecurity threats globally.

“We have recently updated several country-specific traveling recommendation factsheets for officials,” the spokesperson said. These documents, according to the Commission, now advise linking electronic visa applications to EU-issued laissez-passers—documents that confirm the official nature of a visit and can simplify the visa process at embassies.

The Commission emphasized that similar updates were made for other countries as well, but the inclusion of the U.S. in such measures is what has raised eyebrows.

Spying on Allies: Business as Usual or a New Frontier?

For intelligence experts, the revelation isn’t entirely shocking. Spying among allies, though frowned upon, is widely understood to be part of the global game of statecraft. In the past, revelations that the U.S. National Security Agency had tapped the phone of then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel sparked outrage but didn’t lead to major policy shifts.

What’s different now is the formalization of protective measures. “Washington is not Beijing or Moscow, but it is an adversary that is prone to using extra-legal methods to protect its interests,” said Luuk van Middelaar, director of the Brussels Institute for Geopolitics.

He added that these concerns aren’t limited to Trump-era politics. “Democratic administrations use the same tactics. This is an acknowledgment of reality by the Commission.”