Is your iPhone charging port clogged? Well, here is what you can do about it! Let us have a look at how one can clean it and improve its charging again. It is a simple phenomenon, yet one has to be careful around it! Let’s get started.

What does it mean to clean a charging port?

To clean a charging port in an iPhone means to get rid of the dust and other materials that may have dirtied up the charging port or have clogged it in any way, making charging the phone more difficult. In some cases, the charging stops even when you insert the cable and switch on the power supply. Therefore, after a point it becomes important to clean the charging port and make sure it doesn’t have dust and more.

How can I clean my iPhone charging port?

If your iPhone charging port is clogged and you are looking for ways to clean it, you are at the right place. Let us have a look at how you can clean it –

Switch off your device

The first step to avoid any hazard is to power off the device. You can find the power button on your iPhone and try to turn it off. Once it’s powered down, you can proceed with the steps ahead.

Clean your iPhone

Now take a dry cloth or a piece of cotton and clean your phone all over. Cover the area around the charging port to make sure there is no dust around which can enter while you try to clean the insides. Once it’s done, your phone will be shinier and cleaner, and you will be able to handle it in a better way while cleaning the port.

Use compressed air

You can use small squeezy devices to use compressed air to clean the port. Put the device close to the port and give a puff of air inside. This will help in eradicating more dust and material that may be sticking to the walls of the port inside. If you don’t have a device that can do that for you, you can try blowing hard onto the port to get rid of excess dust.

Use a cotton swab

Now you can use a cotton swab dipped in some alcohol. Firstly, try it when it’s dry to stick some dust on it and start the cleaning. Make sure you don’t shove it inside but be gentle to clean better and not hurt the port meanwhile. Then you can dip it in some alcohol and try to clean the charging port better from inside as well as the outside. This will make sure all the material that was clogging the port gets stuck to the wet cotton swab and comes out with it.

Now you can dry your charging port with either compressed air, or let it sit for a while. Once done, you can again charge your iPhone easily with a cleaner and less stuffed charging port that allows the cable to do its job.