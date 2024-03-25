EU Takes on Big Tech: A Close Look at the Digital Markets Act Investigations

In a bid to level the playing field and ensure fair competition, the European Commission has launched a sweeping investigation into the practices of tech giants Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, and Meta Platforms Inc. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) serves as a regulatory backbone, guiding the scrutiny aimed at curbing the monopolistic grip of these industry giants.

Probes Under DMA

At the heart of the investigation lies a scrutiny of Apple and Google’s app store regulations, potential biases in Google search results, and Apple’s influence on users’ choice of browsers. Meta’s Instagram and Facebook platforms are also under the magnifying glass, especially regarding their new subscription fees. Breaches could incur fines up to 10% of global revenue, with repeated violations facing even steeper penalties.

Insight from EU Antitrust Chief

Margrethe Vestager, the EU antitrust chief, underscores the gravity of the situation, hinting that the proposed remedies by the companies may fall short of DMA compliance. She further emphasizes potential additional scrutiny on Apple’s alternative app store fee structures and Amazon’s marketplace dynamics.

Responses from the Giants

Apple, Google, and Meta respond with assurances of their commitment to adhering to regulatory standards. While Apple voices confidence in DMA compliance, Google highlights significant adjustments made in Europe. Meta echoes its dedication to meeting regulatory requirements, including those outlined in the DMA.

Impact of US Antitrust Probe

Simultaneously, the EU’s investigation aligns with a broader antitrust probe in the US, where Apple faces allegations of anticompetitive behavior. Additionally, the EU recently penalized Apple for impeding music streaming app competition by blocking cheaper deals.

Public Reaction and Timing

Industry associations like the Computer & Communications Industry Association express concerns about the timing of these probes, suggesting a hurried approach post-DMA implementation. However, Vestager defends the timing, stressing the importance and relevance of these investigations.

Navigating DMA Regulations

Under the DMA umbrella, six major tech players, including Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta, ByteDance Ltd., and Microsoft Corp., face new rules and obligations. Notably, Apple is compelled to dismantle its closed iPhone app ecosystem, allowing users to download software from alternative sources.

Apple’s Compliance Journey

In response to DMA regulations, Apple revamps its approach by eliminating the longstanding up-to-30% commission on developers. However, it introduces new charges, such as a 3% payment processing fee for in-app purchases and a €0.50 fee per app install for high-traffic software.

Continuing EU Investigations

Google finds itself under the EU microscope for various infractions, including its advertising technology practices and past dominance abuse cases. Meanwhile, Meta grapples with allegations of dominance abuse concerning Facebook Marketplace, affecting competition in classified advertisements.

The initiation of these in-depth investigations underscores the EU’s unwavering commitment to fostering fair competition and dismantling the monopolistic tendencies prevalent in the tech industry. As these probes progress, they are poised to shape the regulatory landscape governing digital markets, ultimately safeguarding consumer interests and promoting a level playing field for all players involved.