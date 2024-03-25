As the Chinese electronics manufacturer gets ready for orders this week, Xiaomi’s CEO stated on Monday that his objective for the company’s first electric vehicle was to make it the “best looking, easiest to drive and smartest car” at a price below 500,000 yuan ($69,424). The automobile called the SU7, short for Speed Ultra, will go on sale on Thursday night after the firm releases its official pricing range and takes reservations. The company has officially verified the high end of its price range for the first time with remarks made by CEO Lei Jun on his official Weibo account.

Xiaomi Enters the EV Arena: Unveiling the SU7 with Cutting-Edge Technology

Since Xiaomi introduced the automobile in December and declared its goal to rank among the top five manufacturers in the world, there has been a growing amount of anticipation for the vehicle. Lei has bragged about how its technology can accelerate vehicles more quickly than both Porsche’s EVs and Tesla vehicles. Prospective buyers and auto bloggers flocked to Xiaomi outlets in China on Monday as the vehicle was unveiled, eager to get a close-up look at the “ocean blue” model. The business has posted the “Xiaomi Car” app to Chinese app stores.

There will be two variants of the SU7: one with a driving range of up to 800 km and another with up to 668 km (415 miles) on a single charge. The range of Tesla’s Model S, in contrast, is up to 650 kilometers. Amidst a stalling market for smartphones, China’s fifth-largest smartphone manufacturer has been attempting to expand into electric vehicles (EVs); it initially announced this strategy in 2021. Search engine Baidu and telecom behemoth Huawei HWT.UL are two other Chinese IT giants that have teamed up with automakers to create EVs.

Xiaomi is one of the few new entrants in China’s EV industry to receive clearance from regulators, who have been hesitant to contribute to the surplus of supplies. Xiaomi has committed to investing $10 billion in cars over ten years. A carmaker controlled by the state, BAIC Group, produces its automobiles at a plant in Beijing that can build 200,000 units a year.

