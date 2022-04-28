EU warns Elon Musk that being too lax on Twitter moderation could get the platform banned in Europe

Elon Musk has been warned by one of the European Union’s top lawmakers regarding his purchase of Twitter.

On Monday, Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s offer to buy it for $44 billion. The billionaire has indicated that his desire to purchase the social media network stems from his belief in “free expression.”

Musk has previously defined himself as a “free speech absolutist,” and his remarks have left Twitter employees and others wondering if he may loosen the platform’s regulations on what content can remain online.

In comments to The Financial Times, EU Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton urged Musk against becoming too slack on content regulation.

According to The Financial Times, Breton intended to offer Musk a “reality check” on his plans for looser content regulation.

“We welcome everyone. We are open but on our conditions. At least we know what to tell him: ‘Elon, there are rules. You are welcome but these are our rules.It’s not your rules which will apply here,’ “Breton told The Financial Times.

Breton was a driving force behind the Digital Services Act, a new set of EU legislation passed on Saturday that tightens regulations on how tech companies censor content on their platforms.

He stated that Twitter’s board of directors will be required to follow European regulations on topics such as moderation, transparency, and hate speech.

If Twitter does not comply, the EU could punish the business 6% of its annual revenue or possibly prevent it from operating in Europe entirely, according to Breton.

The DSA contains laws that will make tech companies to open up their algorithms for monitoring, in addition to prescribing how corporations police unlawful and damaging content.

Musk said in a tweet a month before he bought Twitter that the company’s algorithm “needs to be open source,” implying that it would be subject to public examination.

In a tweet, Breton renewed his warning to Musk. “Be it cars or social media, any company operating in Europe needs to comply with our rules – regardless of their shareholding,” he said.

“Mr. Musk is well aware of this. He is well-versed in European vehicle regulations and will swiftly adapt to the Digital Services Act “Added he.