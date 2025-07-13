The electric vehicle (EV) industry is undergoing a dramatic shift as automakers around the globe recalibrate their strategies in response to evolving market dynamics and a seismic policy change in the United States. Despite continued global sales growth, the road ahead for EVs in the U.S. looks uncertain, with key incentives vanishing and major automakers rethinking their investments.

Trump’s Budget Bill Ends Federal EV Tax Credit

The turning point came with the recent passage of former President Donald Trump’s $3.4 trillion “Big, Beautiful” budget bill, which eliminated the long-standing $7,500 federal EV tax credit. Set to expire at the end of September, this credit has been central to making EVs more accessible to American buyers.

Alongside the rollback of stricter emissions regulations, the move has triggered a chain reaction across the auto industry. Dealers are now in a race to clear inventory before the credits disappear, while manufacturers reassess product pipelines and pricing models.

Automakers Hit the Brakes on New EV Launches

Automakers are responding with caution. Nissan, once at the forefront of EV innovation with its Leaf, is pulling back on its next-gen EV plans. Production of the Leaf has been reduced due to rare earth supply issues, and two new electric SUVs planned for its Mississippi plant are delayed by almost a year. The company cites slowing U.S. demand and uncertain policy direction as key challenges.

Ford has also trimmed its EV ambitions, shelving plans for a three-row electric SUV. Instead, the automaker is shifting focus to hybrids and electric pickups. The pivot is expected to result in nearly $2 billion in write-downs, underscoring the high stakes of this strategic shift.

Meanwhile, Honda has canceled a large electric SUV that was slated for 2027 and has dialed back its long-term EV investments. Although its “Honda 0” series will launch in the U.S. next year, the automaker is clearly moving more conservatively.

Luxury Brands and Startups Adjust Strategies

Even high-end automakers are exercising restraint. Lamborghini has postponed the debut of its first full EV until 2029, focusing instead on hybrid performance models. Ferrari remains committed to launching its first EV later this year, but has declined to outline future electric plans, citing uncertainties in demand for luxury electric sports cars.

Among startups, Rivian remains resilient, backed by a recent infusion of funds from Volkswagen. It is moving forward with the launch of its R2 SUV in 2026. However, details on the more affordable R3 hatchback remain unclear.

Slate Auto, another challenger brand, was forced to raise the price of its budget electric truck from under $20,000 to the mid-$20,000s following the end of federal tax incentives.

Global Growth Continues, China Leads the Charge

While the U.S. market cools, China is accelerating. The country now accounts for nearly two-thirds of global EV sales, with its battery-electric vehicle market estimated to be seven times larger than the U.S. Analysts expect the gap to widen as Chinese automakers ramp up production and innovation.

Volkswagen, enjoying 50% growth in global EV sales in the first half of 2025, is also facing challenges stateside. Its ID.Buzz van has struggled to gain traction in the U.S., casting doubts on whether other affordable models will make the leap across the Atlantic.

Cautious Optimism for the Long Term

Despite the turbulence, experts maintain that EVs are here to stay. The technology continues to evolve, and many consumers who’ve made the switch remain loyal. However, without government support, adoption in the U.S. may slow significantly, with automakers prioritizing hybrids and delaying mass-market EV plans until clearer demand signals emerge.