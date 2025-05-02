As electric vehicle (EV) ownership surges in the United States, a new federal proposal is causing a stir. Representative Sam Graves (R-MO), chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has introduced legislation proposing a $250 annual registration fee for EVs and $100 for hybrids. The bill also includes a $20 annual fee for all vehicles beginning in 2031.

The justification? EV drivers currently bypass the federal gas tax—18.4 cents per gallon—which funds the Highway Trust Fund, a key source for road and bridge repairs. While this might sound like a logical adjustment to an outdated system, critics argue that the math doesn’t add up.

The Math Doesn’t Match

The average American driver uses around 550 gallons of gasoline per year, contributing about $101 to the Highway Trust Fund via the gas tax. The proposed $250 fee is equivalent to a gas tax on nearly 1,400 gallons of fuel—more than twice the average usage. For many EV advocates, this feels less like a fair-share contribution and more like a deterrent against electric vehicle adoption.

“It’s punishing EV owners for making an environmentally conscious choice,” said an EV advocacy spokesperson. “If fairness is the goal, the numbers should reflect actual road usage.”

Exemptions for the Biggest Users?

The bill also exempts commercial and government vehicles from the fees. That includes Amazon delivery vans, rental cars, and even long-haul freight trucks—vehicles that arguably place more strain on the nation’s infrastructure than personal cars. Critics point to this as an unjust carve-out, especially given that these fleets contribute significantly to wear and tear on roads.

Enforcement Left to the States

If passed, the responsibility to collect the registration fees will fall to state governments. States that refuse to comply could see their federal infrastructure funding reduced by 125% of the unpaid fees beginning in 2027. Yet, the bill does not specify an official start date, leaving implementation timelines up to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

Many states have already begun imposing their own EV fees. For example, Pennsylvania will charge EV owners $250 starting in 2026, the same amount proposed at the federal level. But Pennsylvania also imposes a kilowatt-hour tax on EV charging, which brings the total road tax contribution close to what ICE (internal combustion engine) drivers pay.

The Bigger Picture: A Broken Funding Model

The federal gas tax hasn’t changed since 1993 and remains at $0.184 per gallon—less than half of what it would be today if adjusted for inflation. Instead of raising the gas tax, Congress has been patching the Highway Trust Fund with over $275 billion from the general fund—spreading the cost to all taxpayers, regardless of vehicle ownership.

Some experts are calling for a smarter solution: a mileage-based tax that charges drivers based on how much they actually use the roads. Such a model would be more equitable and better reflect wear-and-tear costs, but would require significant political will and technological upgrades to implement.

Moving Toward True Fairness

While the Graves proposal aims to make EV drivers contribute their share, critics argue it overshoots the mark. A better solution might lie in updating the gas tax itself or implementing a per-mile road usage fee for all drivers, commercial and personal alike. For now, the debate continues over what “fair” really means in the future of transportation.