The all-new, third-generation Jeep Compass has been prematurely unveiled through a series of leaked images on social media, offering an early look at the SUV’s rugged new styling and modernized interior. The most comprehensive visuals come from Brazilian auto publication Quatro Rodas, which has showcased both exterior and interior images of what appears to be the production-ready model.

Rugged Evolution: Styling That Stays True to Jeep Roots

The design evolution is evident. While the overall silhouette of the 2026 Compass retains Jeep’s recognizable DNA, this generation leans heavily into a more angular, off-road-ready aesthetic. Squarer edges, chunkier details, and stronger surface lines give the new Compass a tougher appearance.

At the front, the iconic seven-slot grille remains, but in a surprising twist, appears to be non-functional—a bold move for a brand so rooted in utility. The vehicle seen in white is likely the Trailhawk variant, distinguishable by its heavy grey cladding and beefier bumper design, signaling improved off-road capability.

In profile, the Compass adopts a striking two-tone look with a completely blacked-out roof and pillars. A sharp shoulder line dips towards the rear wheels, a subtle design callback to the first-generation Compass, albeit with more finesse. The rear is dominated by a new full-width LED light bar, incorporating an illuminated Jeep logo and an “X” motif in the taillights.

Modern Interior: Premium Feel Meets Tech Upgrade

Inside, Jeep has stepped up its game. The leaked images reveal a more upmarket cabin featuring a larger central touchscreen, stitched leather-like materials across the dash, and brushed metal-style accents. A slab of wood-like trim runs across the dashboard, adding a premium touch not typically associated with past Compass models.

This move reflects Jeep’s strategy to compete more seriously with European and Asian rivals in the compact SUV market, where tech-savvy and well-appointed interiors are increasingly non-negotiable.

New Platform, New Potential: Meet STLA Medium

One of the biggest changes is under the skin. The 2026 Compass is built on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform—shared with models like the Peugeot 3008, Opel Grandland, and Citroen C5 Aircross. This platform allows for greater flexibility in dimensions and drivetrain options, setting the stage for a more globally competitive vehicle.

Measuring between 4.3 and 4.9 metres in length with wheelbases ranging from 2700mm to 2900mm, the Compass will cater to a wide array of market needs. The platform supports up to 220mm ground clearance, ensuring it maintains Jeep’s off-road credibility.

Powertrain Options: Electric, Hybrid, and Beyond

A variety of powertrain options are expected:

Mild Hybrid : 1.2L three-cylinder Miller cycle engine with 100kW power, paired with a 21kW electric motor integrated into a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Plug-in Hybrid : 1.6L petrol engine paired with an electric motor delivering 145kW combined output and up to 85km of electric-only range thanks to a 21kWh battery.

Fully Electric: Models sporting an ‘e’ badge are expected to offer between 160kW to 285kW and feature 400V architecture, with battery options up to 98kWh providing 500–700km range.

Global Rollout: Production Begins in Italy

Production of the new Compass will begin later this year in Melfi, Italy, with manufacturing expanding to North America and Brazil in 2026. Given its bold redesign, global platform, and electrified drivetrains, the 2026 Compass is poised to become a major player in the global compact SUV segment.

Verdict: The third-gen Jeep Compass is not just a refresh—it’s a full-fledged reboot aimed at a more demanding, more electrified world. Will it live up to the hype? We’ll find out soon.

