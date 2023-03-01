Eventbrite Inc restructuring plan to affect 30% of remaining job roles

Eventbrite Inc, a ticketing service provider, has announced its plans to cut 8% of its workforce and relocate about 30% of its remaining roles to India and Spain. The restructuring plan comes as the company anticipates an economic downturn and looks to reduce costs. The company expects to complete the entire process by the end of the year, incurring restructuring costs of $12 million to $20 million pre-tax.

This move is part of a larger trend in corporate America, with companies like Wayfair Inc and tech companies reducing their workforce in response to the same concerns. Eventbrite’s decision to relocate roles to India and Spain is likely due to the lower cost of labor in those countries, which can help the company save money and improve its profitability.

Despite the restructuring, Eventbrite reported a 20% increase in fourth-quarter revenue and expects full-year revenue for 2023 to be between $312 million and $330 million. This indicates that the company is still performing well despite the economic uncertainty and the restructuring efforts.

However, the relocation of roles outside of the United States may raise concerns about the quality of customer support and operations, as well as potential language barriers. The company will need to address these concerns to ensure that its customers continue to receive high-quality service.

Eventbrite’s decision to cut its workforce and relocate roles to India and Spain is a cost-cutting measure in response to concerns over a potential economic downturn.

While the move may improve profitability, it may also raise concerns about the quality of service provided to customers. Eventbrite will need to address these concerns to ensure that it maintains its reputation as a reliable and customer-focused ticketing service provider.

How Eventbrite was able to became a competitive technology company ?

Eventbrite Inc is a technology company that provides an online platform for event planning and ticketing services. Founded in 2006 by Kevin Hartz, Julia Hartz, and Renaud Visage, the company initially focused on providing a simple, easy-to-use platform for event organizers.

The company quickly gained popularity due to its user-friendly interface, low fees, and emphasis on social media integration, which helped event organizers promote their events to a wider audience.

Eventbrite’s early success was driven by its focus on smaller events, such as parties, seminars, and workshops. The company’s business model relied on a fee-based revenue model, where it charged a small fee per ticket sold on its platform. This approach allowed the company to generate revenue while also providing a low-cost option for event organizers.

Over time, Eventbrite expanded its services to include larger events, such as music festivals and conferences. The company also began to invest in new technologies, such as mobile apps and analytics tools, to help event organizers better manage their events.