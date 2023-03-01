1 out of every 5 US adults own crypto: Coinbase survey

Coinbase recently reported that 1 out of every 5 US adults own crypto. That puts the total crypto holders in the US at 20%. In addition, the survey by the exchange also showed that about 29% of adults have plans to start trading crypto in the next 1 year. The exchange says that US citizens want the country’s financial systems to be updated as they believe crypto can be the solution to it.

Coinbase’s latest crypto survey

Morning Consult conducted the survey for a population of 2,202 users in the US between February 10 and February 14. The results were calculated by taking into account the age, race, gender, region and educational background of the participants. Coinbase conducted the survey to understand how US citizens view crypto and its future. And we must say that the results were positive as 4 out of 5 Americans understood the flaw in the current financial systems, and about 67% of the participants believed that an overhaul is required.

The survey also showed how interested people are in buying crypto. According to the results, about 52.3 million US adults are already holding some cryptocurrency. At the same time, about 75.5 million are expecting to trade crypto at least once in the next 12 months. The survey also shows that Coinbase has a huge market it can cater to, as the exchange has about 110 million verified users at present.

The future

Despite the huge volatility in the market, crypto investors haven’t been shaken off. The Luna UST collapse and FTX bankruptcy did deter the growth of crypto adoption in 2022 and also affected the price. However, we haven’t seen a major decline in the ownership of crypto among investors in the US, which was at historic highs at the beginning of 2022.

Americans also largely believe that crypto and blockchain are the future. 76% of people agreed to the same, and the trend seemed stronger among the younger generation and black US citizens. This could indicate that they believe that crypto could help reduce the gap between the rich and the poor and reduce the control of authorities over them. All in all, the future of cryptocurrencies is bright.

