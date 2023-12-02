The Xbox Game Pass December 2023 games will provide you with plenty of entertainment if you’re looking to play some fantastic games during the holidays without going over budget. Before 2024 officially begins, a solid lineup of 12 games from those deserving of a spot on our list of the top open-world games to one of the finest Soulslike games in recent memory will join the ever-expanding Xbox Game Pass game collection. These inexpensive games can help you save up for that new piece of gear if your holiday shopping goal is to get yourself one of the finest Xbox controllers.

November 30: Remnant: From the Ashes (Console, PC, Cloud)

With up to 60 hours of gameplay, Remnant: From the Ashes is a fantastic game that is a wonderful addition to the Game Pass program. Being one of the greatest co-op games out there, it’s a good Soulslike that delivers on the genre’s challenge. But instead of utilizing magic and swords, you’ll be using weapons and bullets to take down some enormous bosses.

November 30th is Remnant 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

Remnant 2 is one of the finest Xbox cooperative games, carrying over the Soulslike action from the previous generation of consoles to the current generation. With additional content, larger generated environments, and a sophisticated class system selecting the ideal Remnant 2 class is just as crucial as your gun skill everything has been upgraded. New DLCs are currently adding more material to the game, and even better, you can play it with friends who own the expansions instead of having to purchase it. Thus, be sure to equip yourself with the greatest Remnant 2 weaponry and face the horrors that lie ahead.

December 1st, Spirit of the North (PC, Console, Cloud)

Spirit of the North, one of the most exquisite independent games available, transports you to enigmatic environments influenced by Iceland. In this third-person adventure game, you take on the role of a regular fox who encounters the protector of the Northern Lights, setting off an intriguing trip. This roughly five-hour journey will make you feel sentimental if you’ve been enjoying the expansive realms of the greatest role-playing games or the furious matches of the best first-person shooter games and are looking for a quick read.

December 1st, 2018 Steamworld Build (Console, PC, Cloud)

Steamworld Build, a Game Pass exclusive, is set on a dying planet where players must search underground for resources, construct a sizable world, and make sure that everyone on it has access to the basics of life. Steamworld Build is a beautiful management sim from the team behind the Steamworld titles if you like strategy games like Cities Skylines or other city-building games.

December 5th, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

Enjoy chopping opponents into little pieces? If so, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone might be just what you need to decompress. With its narrative mode and several multiplayer options, this voxel-style robot game makes you the perfect robot gladiator. You will have years of material and updates to enjoy since the game was first launched on Steam in early access back in 2017 and then on consoles in 2021.

December 5th, Rise of the Tomb Raider (Console, PC, Cloud)

As you assume the role of the adored treasure hunter in the second installment of the rebooted Lara Croft trilogy, Rise of the Tomb Raider, you’ll discover the mystery surrounding the Lost City of Kitezh. However, finding riches is not a simple task, as she and the Lost City are also being pursued by Trinity, a merciless organization.

The most recent Tomb Raider games are the closest thing to the PlayStation-only Uncharted series if you’ve been wanting to play it. In addition to providing you with a wide range of weaponry to use against hundreds of warriors out to halt you in your tracks, Rise of the Tomb Raider also has certain survival components that make it a top contender for any list of the greatest survival games.

December 5th, “While the Iron’s Hot” (Console, PC, Cloud)

The Iron’s Hot is another day-one Game Pass release that is an adventure game in which you take on the role of a skilled blacksmith in the fantastical setting of Ellian. You’ll need to become an expert in forging and smithing to finish the game. But, there are several strategies to handle circumstances that can call for you to utilize your cunning rather than resort to violence.

December 5th, World War Z: Aftermath (Console, PC, Cloud)

World War Z: Aftermath is one of the greatest zombie games available right now. If you want to play a Left 4 Dead-style game where you have to fight off hordes of zombies while attempting to survive some tough stages, this is the game for you. At its core, World War Z is a third-person cooperative shooter in which you and your friends or AI partners must survive each level to advance, with the Aftermath expansion unlocking new levels and a first-person option.

Goat Simulator 3 (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) – December 7th

The Independent Joy that was In 2014, the Goat Simulator became popular, providing a sandbox in which players assume the role of a crazy goat who attacks unsuspecting humans in search of secrets and general fun. You didn’t miss Goat Simulator 2, so don’t worry it never was. However, Goat Simulator 3 lets you play together with up to three others, engage in wild minigames, and have some of the most bizarre gaming experiences ever. Let mayhem break out.

December 8th, “Against the Storm” (PC)

Against the Storm, a city construction game exclusive to PC Game Pass is another title arriving this month. You’ll have to build a massive network of communities in the face of never-ending cataclysmic storms, unlike other city management games. Against the Storm is a unique take on the genre in that it’s also a rogue-lite, which means that every replaying you do makes the game simpler to finish on your subsequent runs. A worthwhile read if you’ve been searching for a fresh perspective on a classic genre is Against the Storm.

December 12th, Tin Hearts (PC, Console, Cloud)

Tin Hearts could be just the thing to replace the Lemming-sized void in your heart if you have fond memories of the original Lemmings games. To experience the touching tale of a brilliant inventor, you must command a force of tin soldiers through a variety of tasks in this game. You may manage several innovations that can be utilized to either aid or injure your adorable miniature army, and you can tamper with time to discover the results of your actions.

December 14th, Console, PC, Cloud: Far Cry 6

This month sees the release of Far Cry 6, the newest game in Ubisoft’s first-person shooter franchise, on Game Pass. You take on the role of Dani, a resident of Yara who tries to leave his nation before being enlisted in an oppressive regime. But when things go awry, Dani has to join up with the Libertad guerilla group to try to topple Yara’s dishonest boss.

These are every titles that Xbox title Pass will add to the service in December 2023. Check out the top Xbox Game Pass titles while you wait for any of the releases this month, or choose a present from the top Xbox accessory list before the holidays. You are aware that you merit self-care.