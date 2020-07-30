Everything about Free Spin Bonuses and How They Work

When online casinos first came into existence in the mid-90s, they did not have a lot of stuff to brag about, instead of the convenience of playing from home and VIP Clubs. There were not many options available in terms of bonuses, and for VIP Clubs and all the players had a deep pocket. It was the game strategies like Martingale, the players used to rely on to enjoy profits, but again, not all the players can master these things. Also, not everyone in the gambling world is a table game person, there is a huge fanbase for slot games too.

Later, with the introduction of new online casinos, the market began to grow, and as the competition grew, different casino brands started launching different casino bonuses, like, welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses, no deposit bonuses, cashback bonuses, and free spins. If you are an online gambler, you are likely to come across the term ‘free spins’ sooner or later. So, what exactly, free spins are and how do they work? Well, this is what we are going to explore in this guide. Keep on reading, there is a lot to learn.

What Do Free Spins Mean at Online Casinos?

Free spins are one of the most heard terms at online casinos. This is a kind of bonus that can be coupled with different bonuses offered to the players. Free spins can be simplified as free bets. Wondering how?

A bet on slot machines is called ‘spin’. Spin refers to the action of a spinning reel at the slot machine. Hence, a free spin meaning spinning the reels of a slot, without wagering any amount.

If used wisely free spins can help you make great profit!

Free spins sometimes can be offered as they are, or sometimes, they come as an added advantage with other bonuses.

Types of Free Spin Bonuses

Sign-up/Welcome Bonuses

In welcome bonus, free spins are offered to new players as incentives to be played on dedicated slot games, for opening an account at the casino. Welcome free spin bonuses are further divided into two subcategories:

Deposit Free Spins

Here the free spins are linked to a deposit and generally a part of big welcome bonuses. However, deposit free spins usually come with high wagering requirements. So, before you register, make sure the terms and conditions are worthy.

No Deposit Free Spins

No deposit free spins are generally offered by the casinos to the new players where they do not ask for real money deposit to register an account. These spins may or may not come with free spin bonuses.

2. Casino Promotion

Besides welcome bonuses, leading online casinos like LeoVegas and Royal Panda keep offering daily, weekly, or monthly promotions including free spins to the players. Therefore, it is important to keep a check on daily promotions offered by online casinos regularly.

How do Free Spins Work at Online Casinos?

The working mechanism of free spins varies based on whether they are awarded with promotions or earned by winning a game. However, the objective in both cases is the same – spinning the reels without credit being deducted from your account.

The slot game you play generally shows that the next spin will be a free one.

Awarded Free Spins in Promotions

When you bag free spins from an ongoing casino promotion, they usually are ready to use when you visit the slot. In promotional offers, free spins are generally offered to a specific slot game or a small selection of slot games. So, when you are using promotional free spins, make sure to enter the right game. When you find the right game, its display will indicate that you’ll be using a free spin. However, you should always cross-check by tracing your stake, supervising that the account balance is not deducted after the first spin.

Free Spin earned by winning a game.

Free spins at games are earned at a specific stake, so it is possible that you won’t be able to adjust them. When the free spins are received from the bonus round in a slot, these are counted as the bet size used at the time. The players may also enjoy additional benefits like 3x on each free spin, and sometimes retriggering free spins.