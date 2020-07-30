Toppr secured Rs 350 Cr in Series D backed by Foundation Holdings

Toppr has now secured INR 350 crore in Series D funding round backed by the Foundation Holdings, with the participation from existing investors, which includes the Kaizen Private Equity.

Founder and CEO Zishaan Hayath said, “Toppr has been at the forefront of delivering adaptive learning to our students — and now also to the teachers — to ultimately enable a positive future for schools. We are committed to our mission to make learning personalized.”

Toppr will use this latest funding to further help to develop the AI-based Toppr School Operating Systems, a platform for schools to run digitally unifying in-school and after school learning to create a standardized and professional experience.

Aakash Sachdev, Managing Director of Foundation Holdings, said, “Toppr’s market leading, proprietary machine learning technology is uniquely positioned to provide an integrated, curated, personalised pedagogy platform, mapped to 22 curriculums, designed to take schools to the future.”