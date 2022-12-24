Everything Elon Musk stated in court is on trial for his enormous payout

Present-day Elon Musk is frequently put on trial in a court of law, but he is always up for trial in the court of public opinion. On November 16th, Musk gave a courtroom testimony in the Delaware Court of Chancery regarding his $56 billion Tesla compensation deal. It was like a peek into another scenario because, as you may remember, Musk would have been before this court (and judge) if he had not finished taking over Twitter.

Even when the topic of a court case is rather dull information, like executive salary packages, Elon Musk makes it entertaining. Musk has generated a lot of surface area for scrutiny as the CEO of numerous entities and a man with innumerable interests.

One of the reasons for this is that it allowed the lawyers to explore the uncharted territory of his actions at Tesla, Twitter, and other places while questioning him. And since his testimony, questions from lawmakers and Tesla shareholders over whether Musk left the company to work full-time for Twitter have only increased the importance of his Tesla remuneration.

What made his court appearance a huge deal? First, musk stated he is not interested in leading Twitter or any other company as CEO. (It took just over a month for millions of Twitter users to agree that he should resign.)

When questioned about the Tesla Corporation’s vision, Musk responded that it was something he had long planned to do.

He asserted that he had carried out the master plan’s components. He then authored part two, which was also completed, and Musk will shortly release part three of “The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan.”

Musk was focusing on Tesla in year 2017

While explaining his focus on Tesla, Musk explained. Later in 2017, when things for Tesla became increasingly tricky, Musk focused almost entirely on Tesla. Therefore, the time allocation will alter depending on where the crisis is at any given time. Additionally, the Tesla problem dominated the years from late 2017 to at least 2020.

In 2017, we were getting ready to begin manufacturing the Model 3, which would be Tesla’s first high-volume, reasonably priced vehicle and, in essence, phase three of the original master plan. And it was a challenging scenario for Tesla. Therefore, achieving high-volume production was necessary to make electric vehicles, a sustainable form of transportation, cheap. Again, however, this is a challenging task.

The CEO of Twitter even claimed that to assess some of the engineering talents at Twitter, Tesla Software engineers were invited in. Just a few hours were offered voluntarily to evaluate the engineering staff at Twitter. He told everything in the country that could put him in danger.