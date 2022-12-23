Death Stranding 2 Was ‘Completely Rewrote’ After The Pandemic

Kojima Productions and Sony announced Death Stranding 2 at The Game Awards earlier this month, and although there were not a lot of details revealed about the game, Hideo Kojima did reveal onstage that he ended up rewriting the game’s story from the beginning and end due to the pandemic.

Following the announcement of Death Stranding 2 at The Game Awards, director Hideo Kojima appeared on stage to reveal that the announced sequel’s story was entirely rewritten in the wake of the pandemic, though he had it all written back in 2020 prior to the global crisis.

Hideo Kojima said he rewrote Death Stranding 2 in order to have Death Stranding 2 be thematically connected with what billions around the world experienced at the height of the 2020 global pandemic, and reflect how the medium of entertainment itself has changed as a result. Hideo Kojima said people cannot pretend that such an enormous thing has never happened, adding that although Death Stranding 2s characters are not bound by our reality, people playing the game are experiencing the 2020 global pandemic. After Death Stranding arrived at the end of 2019, followed in early 2020 by the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, some fans of Kojima would often joke that the director had predicted the COVID-19 pandemic, given that it involves a single courier traveling across an empty world, carrying supplies to people hidden away from others.

Revealed was made in response to fans who pointed out a particular resemblance between the themes in his games and events occurring in the future following their release, frequently making jokes about how Hideo Kojima could see the future. Kojima is adept at telling stories that gain weight from their connections with real-world issues and themes, which has been consistently one of the defining traits of his games, so it is fascinating to imagine the stories he would eventually spin off of Death Stranding 2.

Hideo Kojima is going for more of an arthouse-style approach and is the only one to suggest making such a movie. If a new report has to believe Kojima is working on a Death Stranding movie. Hideo Kojima says Death Stranding film takes direction no one has tried with game adaptations before he wants the film to stand out from other video game adaptations.

Also in the news, Microsoft gets Kojima’s next Xbox game, others think he is a crazy idea Kojima has revealed how he got the partnership with Xbox Game Studios on a new title, saying that it was only Microsoft who understood the concept behind the creator of Death Stranding to make its new title.