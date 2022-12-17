Everything to know about Tesla Electric powering a cleaner grid

As Tesla introduces a low-cost clean energy plan, the details remain fuzzy. On the website, certain details are revealed, showcasing what customers can expect and other potential aspects of connecting to its grid. Most of Austin is not eligible for availing the services, because there are more Powerwalls to be installed in the locality.

According to the website details, solar and Powerwall can help in accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. If one opts to use Tesla Electric, the Powerwall automatically decides when to charge and when to sell electricity to the grid. It is possible to maximize the value of the solar energy produced while using the Powerwall storage by forming groups with Tesla Electric members. Own sustainability goals can be reached in that way.

Another criterion to avail the services is that the customer should be located in an area with “retail electricity choice”. So according to the company, it applies to customers in the Huston and Dallas metro areas. “Introducing Tesla Electric, the electricity plan that offers low-cost clean energy for homes with Powerwall — starting in Texas https://tesla.com/electric,” the tweet said.

Tesla Electric customers

Tesla Electric customers can earn credits toward their bill by contributing energy stored in the Powerwall to buffer the grid, the company said. Tesla plans to sell back power to local utility providers in the areas it offers its plan, and in turn credit customers on their bills. There are more than 130 retail electricity providers in Texas, including Tesla which was approved last year.

For Tesla Electric customers, an algorithm monitors pricing and sells back energy when prices and demand are high, according to the company’s website. Customers can also monitor the sources of their electricity supply in the Tesla app, and the company said any electricity used from the grid is offset with Texas-generated renewable energy. Tesla said it has agreements to supply renewable energy credits or energy from various sustainable sources including wind generators.

News of a potential Tesla retail electricity plan in Texas came to light in August when Tesla posted a job opening describing an “emerging electricity retail business” that it planned to start in Texas and called for a product operations manager to “support the launch and growth of a new electricity retailer in the Texas market.”Tesla had previously taken steps to register as a retail provider in Texas, filing documents last year with the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The utility commission approved Tesla Energy Ventures in November and the state’s list of retailers includes both Tesla Energy Ventures and Tesla.