Audi Activesphere concept teased online for second time ahead of its debut

Audi teased its Activesphere concept teased ahead of its debut on January 26. This is the second time the concept this being teased online. It is the company’s latest in the lineup in the Activesphere concept, which also garnered pretty good attention. The German luxury car marquee previously unveiled three other concepts in the series- Urbansphere, Grand Sphere, and Skysphere.

While the car has been teased largely obscured in darkness, the swooping roofline and the flared fenders of the lifestyle concept can be figured out. The rear deck and glass roof are also visible, giving a glimpse of the interior. However, detailed specifications are not available. According to Audi, the Activesphere concept is an expression of ultimate freedom for people who love exploring the outdoors. The Volkswagen Group-owned carmaker also said that this concept car appears sleek and sporty along with extreme off-roading capability, owing to the lifted suspension and aggressive all-terrain tires. The powertrain is another USP of the concept. Just like the previous three concepts of the series, the Activesphere too will arrive with a powerful all-electric powertrain. However, Audi kept the powertrain details a mystery.

Teasing the concept

As stated above, the concept is not being teased for the first time. It was first teased in August this year. The video showed a three quarter front view of the concept cloaked in shadow. It was showed just a year after Audi’s series of concepts begand breaking cover with the Skysphere dbut in August last year. Among the previous concepts of the same series, the Skysphere was showcased as a roofless two-door electric sportscar with a long hood and an adjustable wheelbase, designed for both comfortable touring and track-burning fun driving. It was followed by the Grandsphere concept in September 2021. Audi dubbed the second concept model as a private jet for the road.

It shared some of the design elements with the Skysphere. The third concept Urbansphere came envisioning a minivan with an exceptionally large cabin. Audi said about this concept that it “provides ultimate freedom and is the perfect companion for ambitious outdoor adventures. Whether it’s water sports, skiing, golfing or challenging mountain roads – the Activesphere concept offers ultimate variability for all activities.” According to InsideEVs, none of these four vehicles will directly spawn a production model, but their design is a preview of where Audi wants to take its trademark design next. And as the automaker has proven throughout its history, the look of its future vehicles will feel like an evolution of today’s model.