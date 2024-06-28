It becomes interesting to notice that two of the most influential men in modern times, with respect to space exploration, have been hitting the headlines of the newspapers in recent times: Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

This rivalry between them scaled manifold by only a single tweet that Musk said, “Sue Origin,” as soon as he was presented with an environmental constraint by Blue Origin on SpaceX’s Starship rockets.

The latest dispute to date began when Blue Origin filed a complaint with the Federal Aviation Administration, proposing that launches of SpaceX’s Starship rockets from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center be restricted. The company cited concerns regarding noxious chemicals to be released from the launches, noise levels that would be highly disruptive, impacting neighbouring towns and potentially damaging the Kennedy Space Center itself.

“Sue Origin” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2024



Elon Musk took to his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, saying that the complaint from Blue Origin was “disingenuous.” He said that they are using legal ways to slow down SpaceX. He sarcastically labelled Blue Origin as “Sue Origin,” meaning he is tired of their lawsuits.

The Birth of the Feud

The entrepreneurs Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, and Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin, have contributed significantly towards the space sector. SpaceX was founded in 2002 and Blue Origin in 2000, which means that Blue Origin was created at least two years ahead of SpaceX.

With this two-year head start of Blue Origin over SpaceX, the latter more than made up for lost time by sending astronauts to the International Space Station fairly regularly, reusing rocket boosters, and making the boosters land at sea.

In comparison, Blue Origin has only taken short jaunts into space and only for a few minutes. It is this difference in success that has created tension, with Blue Origin habitually coming out to criticize SpaceX’s projects.

.Probably one of the most visible incidents was the 2021 lawsuit by Bezos over NASA’s decision to award the lunar lander contract to SpaceX. The lawsuit was thrown out, but it spotlighted just how competitive their relationship was.

SpaceX vs Blue Origin: Two Different Visions for the Exploration of Space

Such dissimilar philosophies and viewpoints on space exploration have separated SpaceX from Blue Origin. SpaceX is focused on reusable rockets to lower the cost of space travel. Its Starship rocket—the largest in the world at this point—has flown many test flights since April 2023 and has gone to space twice. SpaceX aims to make space travel accessible to all people and eventually colonize Mars.

In contrast, the immediate focus for Blue Origin has been in suborbital tourism and exploration in the moon. Its achievements are very minimal compared to SpaceX; however, last year, Blue Origin received a different lunar lander contract from NASA, indicating that it is not yet out of the race of space explorers.

Bezos vs Musk: Personalities and Public Perception

It’s not just about their businesses. The personalities of both billionaires are quite different, and there has been a construction of their respective public images. Musk frequently makes precarious, bold statements on social media. He often uses humour to crack a joke or sarcasm while condemning his competitors. The tweet regarding Blue Origin calling its lunar lander as “Blue Balls” was pretty much ditto.

Bezos, however, appears to keep a more Conservative Social image. He rarely engages in open warfare with people but has utilized the legal way to attack SpaceX’s monopoly. His stepping down from CEO at Amazon was seen by many, including Musk, as a way to have more time for Blue Origin and its legal battles against SpaceX.

The Bigger Impact in Space

The feud between Musk and Bezos has serious implications for the larger space industry. This competition will fuel and push further technological developments in new technologies at higher levels of speed. It is also evidence of potential regulatory battles and environmental concerns.

The FAA therefore has a major role in mediating these disputes. It must balance two positions: on one hand, the agency would like to accommodate space exploration, while on the other hand, it must be sensitive towards the environment and public safety.

Although it will be advised, whichever way, the final call will be made by the agency. A case in point is the ongoing environmental impact statement assessment for SpaceX’s Starship operations at Kennedy Space Center.