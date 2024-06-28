Tonight’s highly anticipated presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will be a significant event in the 2024 election campaign.

Tonight marks the first debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election. This will be the first of three debates between the likely 2024 presidential contenders; the others are scheduled for September 10 and October 2, respectively. That means that RFK Jr. cannot run for president since they must “appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency prior to the eligibility deadline.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch it.

Debate Details

Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Location: CNN’s studios in Atlanta, Georgia. There will be no studio audience present.

Which Channel Will Host the First Debate Between Trump and Biden?

CNN is presenting the first debate between Trump and Biden in 2024. Additionally, simulcasts will be accessible on The CW, Univision, PBS, Fox News, ABC, NBC, MSNBC, Fox, and Univision.

How to Watch

The debate will be broadcast live on multiple platforms, ensuring a wide reach:

Cable and Satellite

CNN : Available on most cable and satellite TV providers.

: Available on most cable and satellite TV providers. Other Networks : ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News will also provide coverage, with some simulcasting CNN’s live event.

Streaming Services

CNN : Stream live on CNN.com, CNN International, and CNN en Español.

: Stream live on CNN.com, CNN International, and CNN en Español. Max : Available for streaming.

: Available for streaming. Other Services : MSNBC on Peacock, ABC News Live, CBS News 24/7, and various live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

Online Platforms

CNN’s Official Website : Stream the debate live at [CNN.com](https://www.cnn.com).

: Stream the debate live at [CNN.com](https://www.cnn.com). News Websites : Yahoo News and other major news websites will provide live streaming options and detailed coverage.

Moderators

The debate will be moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who will ensure that the debate runs smoothly and that both candidates adhere to the rules.

Pre- and Post-Debate Coverage

Many networks will offer extensive pre- and post-debate coverage, featuring analysis and expert opinions. For example:

ABC News : Special report starting at 8 p.m. ET, with post-debate analysis.

: Special report starting at 8 p.m. ET, with post-debate analysis. CBS News : Coverage beginning in the afternoon and continuing with detailed analysis after the debate.

Debate rules for Trump vs. Biden

For the Trump vs. Biden debate tonight, there are some unique regulations in place. Georgia will host the discussion, but there won’t be a live audience. It is forbidden to take notes, communicate with campaign workers, and disrupt. The microphones of each contender will be muted while the other speaks to help prevent interruptions.

Additional Information

Make sure to check your local listings for specific channel information and coverage times. For those without cable, many streaming options are available to ensure you don’t miss this pivotal event.

For a comprehensive guide, you can refer to sources like TV Insider, CableTV.com, and Yahoo News for the latest updates and more detailed instructions on how to watch the debate.