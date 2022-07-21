Everything you need to know about Revolt 2 Earn Cryptocurrency

This decade is the decade of crypto currency. Crypto has provided people an escape from the traditional means of investment. You don’t need any middlemen or pay any commission on the transactions you make. Even if you have a bare minimum information regarding the market, you can still trade in crypto tokens. Everything is available right on your phone screens or any other convenient medium that you desire. That’s what makes crypto different from traditional investment means such as shares, debentures, etc.

Since the awareness regarding crypto is increasing everyday plus the information is also available for easy public use, more and more people are inclined towards investing in crypto currencies. Thus, big corporations are also inclined towards creating crypto currencies of their own. Newer crypto currencies are being bombarded everyday and this in a situation like this, it becomes confusing for investors as to which currency to buy and which not.

In this article, we will discuss one such new and upcoming crypto currency called the Revolt 2 Earn Crypto Currency.

What is the Revolt 2 Earn Crypto Currency?

Launched in 2022, Revolt 2 Earn (RVLT) is a cryptocurrency that runs on the Polygon platform. The traditional payment stack is rebuilt on the blockchain by the decentralized financial payment network Revolt 2 Earn. It uses a basket of stable currencies tied to fiat, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency RVLT, to enable programmable payments and the construction of an open financial infrastructure. There are now 65,424,725,966,677 units of Revolt 2 Earn available, with 59,815,774,993,144 in circulation.

The crypto currency was launched by CULT DAO. CULT DAO is a blockchain-based project seeking to speed up decentralized finance adoption into the mainstream. In this way, it aids other initiatives pursuing the same objective. People must “break away from cultural, economic, and other conventions,” according to the CULT DAO. Cult DAO founder Mr. O’Modulus spoke about the Revolt 2 Earn concept in a recent blog:

“Society is designed to make it as difficult as possible to break away from economic, societal, and social norms. So what if supporting the $CULT ecosystem could be in itself a full-time or part-time job?”

Following this line of reasoning, Mr. O’Modulus created an autonomous, self-governing ecosystem that aims to reward users. For instance, The Guardians, CULT DAO users with significant contributions, and individual revolutionaries (The Many), who can stake RVLT, would benefit from this idea. The Many can also receive RVLT incentives for their pro-decentralization activities like stickering, leafleting, peddling, or civil disobedience. Each week, the protocol will randomly select 490 RVLT stake holders and 10 reliable NFT owners (uRVLT owners). They will be in charge of deciding whether to accept or reject the other users’ suggestions of decentralized revolution-supporting acts.

The Many will be governed by The CULTmanders, who may include any RVLT holder who stakes for a somewhat long time. This distinctive method ensures level and personal incentives and ought to assist users in escaping the centralized status quo. Above all, it gives them the ability to revolt by merely inciting others to action by discussing CULT and the CULT Manifesto.

Earlier in March, the RVLT was also supported by the famous Twitter group Anonymous. It is hardly surprising that he would support her. When the CULT token price unexpectedly increased in March, Anonymous had already nodded at CULT DAO. The well-known group then shared a classic Charle Chaplin quote from the movie The Great Dictator. The fact that the exact same speech is a key component of the CULT DAO website, https://cultdao.io, is anything not a coincidence.

The first day of trading for RVLT was May 2, 2022. There are 91,131,825,151,985 in all. Currently, the market capitalization of RVLT is USD $23,149,127.85. On Coinmarketcap, RVLT is now ranked 2804th with a price of $2.54e-7 and has recently increased by 36.54 percent as of the time of writing. Despite being listed on several cryptocurrency exchanges, RVLT cannot be bought with fiat money like other major cryptocurrencies. You may still purchase this currency, though, by first purchasing Ethereum on any fiat-to-crypto exchange, and then transferring your funds to the exchange that deals in RVLT. In this post, we’ll go through all the processes involved in purchasing RVLT in detail.

How to Buy RVLT Using Metamask Wallet?

Step 1: Download a Metamask Wallet

The Polygon/Matic network offers a variety of crypto wallets, with Metamask appearing to be the most integrated. You may download Google Chrome and the wallet Chrome extension if you’re using a desktop computer. If the wallet is available, you may download it from the iOS App Store or Google Play if you prefer using your smartphone. Visit the Metamask website to make sure you are getting the genuine Chrome extension and mobile app.

Step 2: Configure Metamask

Using the Google Chrome extension for the wallet or the mobile app you downloaded in Step 1, register and set up the cryptocurrency wallet. You can use the help page for the wallet as a resource. Make a note of your wallet address and keep your seed phrase secure. Later, when you are on Steps 4 and 6, you will need it.

Step 3: Buy Polygon/Matic as Your Base Currency

You may buy the Polygon/Matic after setting up your wallet by logging into your Binance account and going to the Buy & Sell Crypto page. If you have never used Binance before, you may read our How to Buy Polygon/Matic tutorial to learn how to sign up and purchase your first cryptocurrency.

Step 4: Send Polygon/Matic From Binance to Your Crypto Wallet

Go to your Binance wallet area and search for the Polygon/Matic you acquired after purchasing it. Click on “withdraw” and provide the necessary data. Choose Polygon/Matic as the network, then enter your wallet address and the desired transfer amount. Wait for your Polygon/Matic to appear in your Metamask before clicking the withdraw button.

Step 5: Decide on a D ecentralised E xchange.

There are several DEXs available; you only need to confirm that the exchange supports the wallet you choose in Step 2. For instance, you may go to 1inch to complete the transaction if you utilize the Metamask wallet.

Step 6: Connect Wallet and Trade Polygon

Using your wallet address from Step 2, link your Metamask wallet to the DEX you wish to utilise. Choose your Polygon/Matic as the payment method, and then choose the currency you wish to buy—Revolt 2 Earn. If the coin you seek is not listed on the DEX, you can use https://polygonscan.com/ to locate the address of the smart contract. Afterward, you may copy it and paste it into 1inch. Be on the lookout for frauds and confirm that you have the correct contract address. When you are through with the preceding procedures, select the Swap button.

How to Buy RVLT Using Fiat to Crypto Exchange?

Step 1: Register on Fiat-to-Crypto Exchange

You may now easily purchase Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency with your fiat money through Binance thanks to the company’s increasing regulation in a number of nations. One of the more popular cryptocurrencies, in this instance Ethereum, must first be purchased (ETH). It is advised that you use Uphold or Coinbase for the same.

Step 2: Buy Ethereum with Fiat Money

Once the KYC procedure was complete. The addition of a payment method will be required. Here, you have the option of using a bank transfer or using a credit/debit card. Depending on your credit card provider and the always changing pricing when using cards, you can be charged greater fees, but you’ll still be able to make an immediate purchase. Depending on your place of residency, some nations will allow fast cash deposit with low costs, whilst a bank transfer will be cheaper but slower.

Step 3: Transfer Ethereum to an Altcoin Exchange

Since RVLT is an alternative cryptocurrency, we must send our ETH to an exchange where RVLT can be exchanged; in this case, MXC will serve as our exchange. A lot of cryptocurrency pairings may be traded on MXC, a well-known exchange for doing so. Use the link below to register your new account.

Step 4: Deposit Ethereum to Exchange

You could be asked to go through another KYC procedure, which typically takes between 30 minutes and a few days at the most, depending on the exchange’s requirements. Nevertheless, the procedure need to be simple to understand and adhere to. You should have complete access to your exchange wallet once you’re done with it. Once your ETH has arrived, MXC should send you a confirmation notification. And at this point, you’re prepared to buy RVLT!

Step 5: Trade RVLT

As we are trading an ETH to altcoin pair, make sure “ETH” is chosen in the search field in the right-hand column. When you click on it and enter “RVLT,” RVLT/ETH should appear; choose that combination, and a price chart for RVLT/ETH should appear in the centre of the page. The most straightforward kind of purchasing orders is the “Market” tab, which can be found inside the box below with the green “Buy RVLT” button. You may either fill in the amount or click on the percentage boxes to choose how much of your deposit you want to put toward purchases. Click “Buy RVLT” once everything has been verified. Voila! You’ve finally purchased RVLT!