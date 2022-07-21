Google Pixel Buds Pro with a custom audio chip and promised 11 hours of battery life launched

Seems like Google has gone with a silent way of launching its new products including its new Google Pixel 6a and also the Google Pixel Buds Pro for Indian users.

Well, we did cover articles previously hinting about Google will be launching its first new “A series” smartphone with a new earbuds model for this year.

However, Google has gone with a silent way instead of putting a lot of stress on marketing and promoting their new products.

Google Pixel Buds Pro is finally in India

Many of us did get a glimpse of this new Google Pixel Buds Pro, just back in the technology event held by Google, the Google I/O 2022. Previously, the company started the Pre Order of the product back just back on 21st of July.

Alongside to this the company even said that they will be selling these earbuds on 11 different countries including India in the list too. This new edition of this new product will be added to the list as the third new product.

What does it feature?

If you want to talk about the features you get in the earbuds then it’s been this newly launched product will be getting its entire power and audio-centric feature with the help of its own customized 6-core audio chipset which is been embedded with all the Google algorithm you need.

These algorithms are been tuned by professional Google engineers to enhance and provide a better sound output for the users. With the color options, you get a dual-tone color option within a pebble case.

Adding more such details about the color options you get! Google has confirmed that it will be coming in colors including:

Coral,

Lemongrass,

Fog,

Charcoal

What is its pricing and from where you can buy it?

Are you interested to buy this new pair of earbuds? Well, yes we would say that this new pair by Google can be a great choice for you all to buy. However, these new earbuds come in the category of “Premium Earbuds” so yes as premium earbuds you can definitely check this out.

Talking more about the price, the Google Pixel Buds Pro has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 and its’ first sale has been officially scheduled by the brand on 28th of July. You can purchase the earbuds via Flipkart.