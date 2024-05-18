Telegram, a popular messaging app, has recently made a significant move by integrating Bitcoin into its TON blockchain. This has resulted in an impressive growth and a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $1 billion, marking a substantial milestone in the history of digital currencies and blockchain technology.

The TON blockchain, created by the developers of Telegram Messenger, is designed to be user-friendly and scalable. The ecosystem’s latest addition, Notcoin, is not just another cryptocurrency but a utility token aimed at enhancing the experience of Telegram community users.

What Is TON and Toncoin?

TON, or The Open Network, is a blockchain originally developed by Telegram and now managed by the TON Foundation. It is designed for scalable cross-chain interoperability. The native token of TON, known as Toncoin, is used for network operations and transactions within applications built on TON. Recently, Telegram announced the integration of a self-custody TON-based wallet, TON Space, into its messaging application.

The Open Network, or TON, is developed by the TON Foundation and is closely linked to the Telegram messaging app. It uses a divisional approach to blockchain scalability, distributing the network’s workload across various subchains that work in harmony with a master chain.

This strategy is intended to keep the network light and efficient. Toncoin, the native token of TON, is used for governance and network operations within applications built on TON.

TON Wallet in Telegram

On September 13, 2023, Telegram announced the integration of a self-custody TON-based crypto wallet, TON Space, into its messaging app. This integration allows users to access financial services built on the TON network. With over 800 million users, Telegram aims to increase the adoption of decentralized financial solutions and boost the usage of its blockchain network, TON.

John Hyman, Telegram’s Chief Investment Officer, stated that the mission of Telegram extends beyond enabling freedom of speech to include digital ownership rights. He emphasized that with TON Space, users can conveniently manage their digital assets, thus promoting the adoption of decentralized finance.

History of TON Development

The development of TON began as the Telegram Open Network, with its testnet launching in 2019. However, regulatory issues halted the project, which was later revived and rebranded as The Open Network (TON).

The development is now spearheaded by the TON Foundation, which has renamed the native token to Toncoin and switched from a Proof of Work (PoW) consensus to a more efficient Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus system.

The Open Network (TON) is a decentralized Layer 1 smart contract network designed for various financial applications. It supports the creation of both fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with over a million NFTs minted on the network.

TON uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to ensure scalability and efficiency, making it capable of handling financial operations for millions of users.

How TON Works

TON is designed to be flexible, fast, and cost-effective. It aims to attract millions of users by offering a network that is easy to use and saves on costs compared to traditional financial services. The developers have structured the network to achieve these goals through a lightweight consensus algorithm, sharding for scalability, and a virtual machine (TVM).

In a PoS network like TON, validators, not miners, are responsible for maintaining network consensus. Validators lock up their assets to the network as a commitment, and their chances of being selected to validate new blocks depend on the amount of tokens they have staked.

This system is more resource-efficient and environmentally friendly compared to the PoW consensus used by networks like Bitcoin. At present, there are over 340 validators on TON, located in 24 countries, with more than 488 million tokens staked.

Sharding for Scalability

Sharding is a method used by TON to improve scalability. It involves splitting the blockchain network into smaller, interconnected pieces called shards. Each shard can process transactions independently, which increases the overall efficiency of the network. This approach allows TON to handle a large number of transactions per second and supports millions of users.

The TVM on TON functions similarly to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). It processes commands from contract applications and manages the state of the network.

Developers can use the TVM to create applications that automate processes like asset transfers and the minting of digital assets. This functionality is crucial for supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) projects on the network.

TON is a blockchain of blockchains, consisting of two main chains: the masterchain and workchains. The masterchain coordinates the network, managing validator nodes and synchronizing components.

Workchains handle requests from smart contracts and decentralized applications, dividing tasks among multiple shardchains. This structure allows TON to efficiently process transactions and maintain communication between different parts of the network.

The Role of TON and Telegram

The idea behind TON is to bridge the gap between everyday internet users, blockchain technology, and cryptocurrency. This vision was outlined in the initial whitepaper by Telegram co-founder Nikolai Durov.

The whitepaper described the original Telegram Open Network and its native coin, GRAM, which aimed to facilitate borderless P2P transactions. Despite initial regulatory challenges, the project was relaunched as The Open Network, with ongoing development by the TON Foundation.

TON’s ecosystem offers various applications and services, including financial operations, decentralized exchanges, and the minting of new tokens. The network supports commission-free crypto transfers within Telegram, allowing users to retain full control of their digital assets. TON’s integration with Telegram also enables users to interact with web3 applications seamlessly.

Financial and Market Information

Toncoin, the native cryptocurrency of TON, is used for network operations, transactions, and various applications built on the network. It ranks as one of the top cryptocurrencies, with a market cap of over $22 billion. Users can participate in the network’s security by staking their Toncoin in nominator pools, buy and trade on decentralized exchanges, and perform cross-chain transfers.

The Open Network aims to create a decentralized and open internet, leveraging Telegram’s massive user base to drive adoption. Future developments include TON Sites, TON Proxy, and TON WWW, which promise a secure and reliable internet experience. TON Storage offers decentralized data storage, and various apps and services are being developed to further expand the ecosystem.