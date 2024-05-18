Softbank-backed OYO, a prominent player in the international travel technology market, is on the brink of executing a strategic refinancing plan aimed at raising up to USD 450 million through the issuance of dollar bonds. This move, expected to be led by JP Morgan, will have a profound impact on OYO’s financial landscape, especially as the company prepares to refile its initial public offering (IPO). With the anticipation of annual interest rates ranging from 9 to 10%, OYO’s decision reflects a broader strategy to strengthen its financial foundation and optimize its market position.

Credits: Mint

Refinancing for Financial Flexibility

By delaying the debt’s repayment, OYO’s refinancing plan is expected to change the organization’s financial structure. In November, Oravel Stays Ltd., the parent business, wiped off a large amount of its debt by repurchasing 30% of its USD 660 million Term Loan B (TLB) through a ₹1,620 crore buyback process. The outstanding loan balance was lowered to about USD 450 million as a result of this buyback.

In comparison to the prior due date in 2026, the new refinancing plan offers OYO a more manageable repayment schedule by extending the repayment duration to five years. It is anticipated that this extension will lessen the financial strain on the business and enable more effective resource allocation for expansion projects.

Cost Savings and Profitability Boost

The expected cost reductions on interest payments are one of the refinancing plan’s most noteworthy effects. In the first year following the refinancing, the company anticipates saving between USD 8-10 million (₹66.4-83 crore) in interest expenses annually. The savings are expected to rise to USD 15–17 million (₹124.5–141.1 crore) per year after this initial phase.

These significant cost reductions will directly increase OYO’s net profits and give the company a stronger financial foundation. OYO may increase its funding for marketing, core operations, and future growth by cutting interest costs. This would increase the company’s long-term profitability and shareholder value.

Strategic Withdrawal and Refiling of IPO

In alignment with its refinancing strategy, OYO has submitted an application to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to withdraw its current draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The company plans to refile a modified version of the DRHP post-refinancing, reflecting the updated financials and improved balance sheet.

This strategic withdrawal is driven by the recognition that pursuing IPO clearance with the existing financials would be imprudent given the advanced stage of the refinancing plan. By refiling the DRHP after completing the refinancing, OYO aims to present a stronger and more accurate financial picture to potential investors, enhancing the attractiveness and valuation of the IPO.

Market Implications and Investor Confidence

Investor confidence and OYO’s market positioning are likely to be significantly impacted by the decision to refile the IPO. The original September 2021 IPO filing sought to collect ₹8,430 crore; however, OYO was obliged to brace for a lower valuation of USD 4-6 billion, as opposed to the originally projected USD 11 billion, due to uncertain market conditions.

By postponing the IPO and focusing on refinancing, OYO is likely to present a more compelling investment opportunity. The enhanced financial stability and reduced debt load will be attractive to investors, potentially leading to a higher valuation when the IPO is eventually relaunched. Additionally, the anticipated annual interest savings and improved profitability will underscore OYO’s commitment to financial prudence and long-term growth.

Equity Round Considerations

Following the refinancing, OYO is also open to contemplating an equity round to further solidify its financial strength and reaffirm investor confidence before the public listing. This move could provide an additional buffer of financial security, ensuring that the company is well-capitalized to navigate market uncertainties and pursue strategic growth opportunities.

Conclusion

A deliberate attempt was made to maximize the company’s financial standing and competitive position with the strategic refinancing plan of OYO and the refiled IPO that followed. With the loan payback timetable extended, considerable cost reductions realized, and updated financials provided to prospective investors, OYO is well-positioned to improve its valuation and appeal in the public market. These actions, which are supported by sound financial management, demonstrate OYO’s dedication to long-term profitability and growth in the very competitive travel technology industry.