Scarlett Johansson, the acclaimed actor known for her roles in various Hollywood productions, has come out with serious allegations that OpenAI, a leading AI company, utilized her voice without permission for their ‘Sky’ system.

According to Johansson, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman approached her in September 2023 regarding voicing their ChatGPT 4.0 system, to which she declined. However, Johansson claims that despite her refusal, Altman proceeded to pursue a voice for the system that closely resembled hers, even referencing her previous work in the movie ‘Her’ where she voiced an AI character.

In response to Johansson’s allegations, OpenAI has taken down the voice in question from their ‘Sky’ system. Altman, in a statement to Reuters, firmly denied that the voice used in the ‘Sky’ system was Scarlett Johansson’s, asserting that it belongs to a different professional actress and was not intended to mimic her voice.

The dispute between Johansson and OpenAI has sparked reactions from netizens across various social media platforms. Some users expressed scepticism towards Altman, referencing his departure from OpenAI in the previous year, while others drew parallels between Johansson’s recent conflicts with Disney and now OpenAI.

Wow… this is insane! Scarlett Johansson’s statement about Sky pic.twitter.com/GigB2MUHVk — Bindu Reddy (@bindureddy) May 20, 2024

One user even made a playful reference to the movie ‘Terminator,’ suggesting renaming the system from ‘Sky’ to ‘Skynet’ to alleviate concerns.

Altman, in a bid to address the controversy, admitted that communication could have been better and expressed regret over the misunderstanding. He clarified that OpenAI had reached out to Johansson’s representatives and emphasized that the voice used in the ‘Sky’ system is not hers.

This statement came after Johansson’s legal team sent letters to Altman and OpenAI regarding the alleged unauthorized use of her voice.

Johansson’s association with AI voices stems from her role in the 2013 film ‘Her,’ where she portrayed a sentient operating system. Altman’s tweet containing the word ‘her’ around the time of the ‘Sky’ system’s launch further fueled speculation regarding the source of the voice.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON issues statement on CHATGPT new voice model being eerily similar to her own voice: “Last September, I received an offer from Sam Altman, who wanted to hire me to voice the current ChatGPT 4.0 system. He told me that he felt that by my voicing the system, I… pic.twitter.com/ByYGy3RfYV — Stock Talk (@stocktalkweekly) May 20, 2024

The debate surrounding the rights to actors’ voices and images has gained traction in Hollywood as studios explore the use of AI for creating entertainment. As computer-generated images and sounds become increasingly indistinguishable from those of humans, questions regarding ownership and consent have become more prominent.

Despite her initial refusal to voice the ChatGPT system, Johansson alleges that Altman proceeded to pursue a similar voice without her consent.

OpenAI recently unveiled its latest AI model, GPT-4o, which boasts advanced audio capabilities allowing users to engage in real-time conversations with the chatbot. However, the controversy surrounding the ‘Sky’ system’s voice has led OpenAI to pause its use in their products.