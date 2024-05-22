Hey Geeks! Guess what? Microsoft has just announced some super cool new computers in their Surface Copilot+ PC lineup. These new devices are said to be faster than the new M3 MacBooks. Whether that’s true or not, we can’t wait to find out! Plus, you can preorder them right now, and there’s an amazing deal you won’t want to miss.

What’s New?

The new Surface lineup includes two main devices: the Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC and the Surface Pro Copilot+ PC. Both start at 1000 USD. If you preorder one of these amazing gadgets from Best Buy, you can get a free 50-inch 4K Smart TV! That’s right, a huge TV for free, just for preordering one of these cool new computers.

Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC

The Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC has a brand-new design with super-thin edges around the screen and a touchpad that gives feedback when you touch it. You can choose between a 13.8-inch display or a 15-inch display, both with really smooth 120Hz refresh rates. The smaller one can play videos for up to 20 hours without needing to be plugged in, and the bigger one can go for 22 hours! That’s a lot of time for games and videos. They also have super-fast Wi-Fi 7, so you won’t be stuck waiting for your favorite shows to load.

The 13.8-inch model starts at 1000 USD, but if you want the super-powerful Snapdragon X Elite chip, it costs 1400 USD. The 15-inch model with the same powerful chip starts at 1300 USD.

Surface Pro Copilot+ PC

If you like tablets that can also be laptops, check out the Surface Pro Copilot+ PC. It’s a 2-in-1 device, meaning it’s both a tablet and a laptop. You can get it with a 13-inch OLED screen, which is really bright and colorful. It also has an ultrawide camera, two USB-4 ports, and a fast Wi-Fi 7. You can even connect it to three 4K screens at once!

One of the coolest things about the Surface Pro is that you can replace parts of it, like the battery, cameras, and motherboard. So, if something breaks, you don’t need a whole new device. The new Surface Flex Keyboard works even when it’s not attached to the screen, so you can type from anywhere.

Best Buy’s Awesome Preorder Deal

Now, here’s the part you’ll love. If you preorder any of these new Surface Copilot+ PCs from Best Buy and you’re a member of their My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total programs, you’ll get a free 50-inch 4K Fire TV! This TV usually costs 300 USD, but you’ll get it for free just by preordering one of the new Surface devices. Becoming a member costs only 50 USD per year, and you get other cool discounts and perks. You can always cancel after the first year if you don’t want to keep it.

Why Should You Be Excited?

These new Surface Copilot+ PCs are packed with amazing features that are perfect for school, gaming, and watching videos. The powerful Snapdragon X Elite chips will make everything run smoothly. The long battery life means you can use them all day without worrying about charging. Plus, the fast Wi-Fi 7 will keep you connected without any annoying delays.

The Surface Laptop is great if you want a traditional laptop with a fancy design and haptic touchpad. The Surface Pro is perfect if you want the flexibility of a tablet and a laptop in one. Plus, the ability to replace parts means it can last a long time.

Conclusion

Microsoft’s new Surface Copilot+ PCs are here, and they’re amazing! With powerful features and an incredible preorder deal from Best Buy, now is the perfect time to get your hands on one. Don’t miss out on the chance to get a free 50-inch 4K Smart TV with your preorder. Tell your parents and get ready to enjoy the latest and greatest from Microsoft!