An Ex-Meta engineer has sued the company, asserting it engaged in discriminatory practices c

In regards to content about the Gaza conflict. He asserts he was unjustly fired after trying to solve

technical issues that resulted in the repression of Palestinian posts on Instagram.

Lawsuit Details

Ferras Hamad, a Palestinian-American engineer who joined Meta’s machine learning team in 2021, has filed the legal suit in California. He arraigns Meta of discrimination, wrongful termination, and other misconduct following his firing in February 2024.

Claims of Discrimination

Hamad asserts that Meta consistently shows discrimination against Palestinians. His complaint indicates that Meta deleted internal messages from employees about the deaths of their relatives in Gaza and closely monitored their use of the Palestinian flag emoji, whereas it did not conduct similar inquiry on other employees using Israeli or Ukrainian flag emojis.

These allegations are not new, as human rights organizations have previously criticized Meta’s content moderation policies regarding Israel and Palestine. An external inquiry commissioned by Meta in 2021 also pointed out flaws in its moderation practices.

Context of the Gaza Conflict

The lawsuit comes amid an ongoing dispute n Gaza. Following a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and over 250 hostages I’m accordance to Israeli sources, Israel initiated a retaliatory aggressive in Gaza. This counteroffensive has led to over 36,000 deaths, as reported by Gaza health officials, and caused a severe humanitarian crisis.

Since the distention of violence, Meta has faced accusations of repressing pro-Palestinian content. About 200 Meta employees raised indistinguishable worries in an open letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier this year, pointing out perceived biases in content moderation.

Termination Incident

Hamad’s dismissal is linked to a December incident involving a “site event” (SEV), an emergency process at Meta to address major platform issues. He identified procedural irregularities in handling a SEV related to the repression n of content from Palestinian Instagram accounts, which led to posts being excluded from searches and feeds.

Hamad’s complaint highlights a specific case where a video posted by Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza was mistaken as pornographic. The video actually showed a destroyed building in Gaza. Hamad claims he received conflicting instructions about his authority to address the SEV, though his manager later confirmed in writing that it was within his responsibilities.

In January, after being informed of an inquiry against him, Hamad filed an internal discrimination complaint. Days later, he was fired. Meta justified the termination by asserting that Hamad violated a policy against working on issues involving accounts of people he knew personally, referencing Azaiza. Hamad, however, denies any personal connection to Azaiza.

Meta has not answered the appeals for comments on Hamad’s claims.

Hamad’s lawsuit raises important questions about Meta’s internal policies and content moderation practices, especially in politically sensitive situations. The case highlights ongoing internal tensions in regard to he handling of international conflicts and perceived biases affecting content visibility. The legal suit’s outcome could have wider implications for how social media companies manage content related to geopolitical issues and employee relations.

The legal filed by Ferras Hamad against Meta underscores significant issues around content moderation and potential corporate bias. As the case progresses, it is expected to draw attention from human rights advocates and the tech industry, potentially leading to more scrutiny and calls for greater transparency in social media governance.