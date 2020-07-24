Ex Ola Advisor Dr Srinivas Chunduru invest in food startup Snack Amor

Dr. Shrinivas Chundru, the former advisor for Ola, has now infused an undisclosed amount of funding in the food startup Snack Amor through his family office VANS investment, which focuses on investments in the pre-IPO, new age internet consumer and fintech companies.

Apart from the funding, Dr. Srinivas has also joined the company as a strategic advisor.

Speaking about his association with Snack Amor, Dr. Srinivas said,

“It is my privilege to be part of a company that is contributing to a healthier India. The product concept has the potential to grow multifold in the years to come. I’m looking forward to working closely with the young team of Snack Amor led by an enterprising young founder Deepak Grover.”

Deepak Grover, Founder and CEO of Snack Amor, added,

“Dr Srinivas has an exceptional and unique track record in both business and HR with large corporates as well as established startups. His contribution to our next level of growth and design and implementation of the best in class HR strategy for us would play an immensely important role for us.”