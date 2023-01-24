Exciting new updates on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit game, is set to release in Fall 2023. Insomniac Games, the developer behind the first game, has made a few new hires, but details about the game’s development have been scarce. However, fans were recently given a release window and a few confirmed characters to look forward to.

The first major update on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the confirmation of two playable characters. Alongside Peter Parker, players will also be able to control Miles Morales, the second Spider-Man. This is a huge development for fans, as Miles has become a beloved character in the comics and his own animated film. It’s unclear how the game will handle switching between the two characters, but Insomniac has stated that players will “experience the world of Marvel’s New York City through the eyes of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales.”

Another exciting development is the confirmation of Kraven the Hunter as a villain. Kraven has been a staple of Spider-Man comics for decades, and his inclusion in the game is a nod to the classic “Kraven’s Last Hunt” storyline. In the comics, Kraven captures and defeats Spider-Man, and it’s unclear if the game will follow a similar plot. However, it’s likely that players will have to face off against Kraven’s hunting skills in intense battles.

Additionally, Venom has also been confirmed to be a villain in the game. Venom is one of Spider-Man’s most iconic foes, and it’s exciting to see him return to the game. Insomniac has also teased that there will be other villains in the game, but they haven’t been announced yet. With Kraven and Venom already confirmed, it’s likely that fans will see some other classic Spider-Man villains in the game as well.

Another major update is the release window for the game. Insomniac recently announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released in Fall 2023. This is a more specific release window than the previous “2021-2022” window, and it gives fans a better idea of when they can expect the game. The Fall 2023 release window also suggests that the game is in the later stages of development, and Insomniac is getting ready for the final push before release.

Other key takeaways:

There have also been some new hires at Insomniac that are worth noting. This suggests that Insomniac is taking the story of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 very seriously, and they want to make sure that the game’s story is up to par with the comics. Additionally, Insomniac has also brought on board several new artists. This suggests that the game will have a unique and stunning art style that will set it apart from other games.

While there are no gameplay trailers or screenshots yet, the confirmation of two playable characters, Kraven, and Venom, and the release window of Fall 2023, give fans a lot to be excited about. Insomniac has stated that they are taking the story and art of the game seriously, and they want to make sure that the game is a worthy successor to the first Marvel’s Spider-Man. With the game set to release in Sept-Dec of 2023, fans can expect more updates and trailers in the coming months, and it’s likely that the game will be a must-have for any Spider-Man fan.

In conclusion, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to be one of the most exciting games of 2023, with two playable characters, Kraven, and Venom confirmed as villains, and a release window set for Fall 2023. Insomniac has also brought on board several new writers and artists, and it’s clear that they are taking the game’s story and art seriously. With no gameplay trailers or screenshots yet