Exclusive: Ashneer Grover claims that the board is pressuring him to leave BharatPe.

Ashneer Grover is quiet. When did somebody last say that? The man whose outrage and dull words have turned into an image and a public argument is quiet and estimated as our meeting begins.

Grover is a prime supporter and overseeing head of BharatPe, an organization that was better known for its QR code aggregator application, administration and shock bank permit until a month prior, yet is currently most popular for public disagreements between the organizer and its primary financial backer, charges of extortion, helpless work culture and a sound bite highlighting Grover supposedly mocking a Kotak worker.

However, Grover denies everything. Everything. He rejects that the sound bite voice was his, that he disapproved of Uday Kotak, that he utilized foul language against anybody, that his organization might have enjoyed deceitful practices, that BharatPe had social issues prompting numerous senior workers to leave… the rundown continues. Grover was sent on leave for quite some time for a portion of these reasons, and BharatPe is presently being tested by Alvarez and Marsal and PwC, which should run a fine-tooth search over its administration rehearses. Be that as it may, he denies everything.

Presently, Grover, is gunning for his financial backers, whom he says have “arm-curved him” into going on leave and confronting public backfire. He is equipped with three separate law offices to battle with financial backers to either take him back to head BharatPe or give him a cool Rs 4,000 crore to leave. He will have it no alternate way. He clarified that current CEO Suhail Sameer doesn’t have Grover’s help and that he is the “financial backers’ manikin”.

As our 80-minute meeting continues, the serenity gives way to feelings. The Grover whom individuals have seen on Shark Tank, and whom his workers discuss, shows up here and there. Words are not minced. Dangers are made. Everything is abruptly more clear, or more befuddling than any time in recent memory, contingent upon your perspective. In any case, one thing is clear. There is a very sizable amount of fault to go around for BharatPe’s condition. The main inquiry is, who takes its majority?

Since Grover has made charges against his financial backers and BharatPe CEO Sameer Suhail, we contacted concerned gatherings for their remarks. Sequoia India and Tiger Global declined to remark while Coatue Management and Ribbit Capital didn’t react to questions.