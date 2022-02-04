How to avail a discount on Apple iPhone 13 on Amazon

If you’ve been wanting to buy an iPhone 13 but are afraid to invest a large sum of money in it, there’s some good news for you. Apple iPhone 13 models have been discounted on Amazon, along with other bank offers. All three storage configurations – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB – are currently available with an immediate Rs 5,000 discount.

The discount, however, does not apply to colour selections. As a result, the 128GB model costs Rs 74,900, while the 256GB model costs Rs 84,900. The top 512GB variant is available for Rs 1,04,900. (at least in the Red and Pink colours). It’s unclear how the e-commerce site can offer immediate discounts.

Customers who pay with their Kotak Bank debit and credit cards, ICICI bank debit and credit cards, or SBI credit cards will receive a Rs 6,000 discount. When you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, you will receive Rs 3,603 back at the checkout. Amazon is also providing an exchange offer worth up to Rs 16,800.

Older iPhones in good working order are more likely to receive a higher exchange rate than Android phones. For example, Amazon will exchange the iPhone 7 (128GB) if it has “no scratches, dents, or cracks on either body or screen.” A model with dents and scratches on the body could be worth Rs 5,000 or more.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 13 has the same flat-edge design as the previous-generation iPhone 12. Although it still has two 12MP cameras, the rear camera module has a slight shift in camera alignment.

The rear cameras can record 4K video as well. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie camera with 4K video capture. The iPhone 13 runs iOS 15 and is powered by Apple’s latest A15 Bionic CPU. Face ID, Magsafe charging, and a 5G connection are all standard features. The box does not include a charging adapter.