Expedia introduces ChatGPT feature to make travel plans

You can now consult ChatGPT for assistance the next time you make travel plans with Expedia. Expedia Group announced Tuesday that the online travel agency has introduced “conversational trip planning” backed by an OpenAI computer programme.

“As the leader in travel tech, Expedia continues to build out the core operating system for the industry, constantly enhancing capabilities and making trip planning faster, simpler and even more informative,” Peter Kern, Expedia Group’s vice chairman and CEO, said in a news release.

“By integrating ChatGPT into the Expedia app and combining it with our other AI-based shopping capabilities, like hotel comparison, price tracking for flights and trip collaboration tools, we can now offer travelers an even more intuitive way to build their perfect trip.”

Users of the Expedia application will be able to reserve travel using a ChatGPT-enabled chatbot that is powered by OpenAI. Travellers can request advice using the service, which is now in beta testing, for things like places to go, routes to take, or accommodations. Some of the suggestions can be used immediately by travellers to make a reservation.

On Tuesday, Expedia will offer the ChatGPT feature available to all iPhone users. Only English would be offered for use with the function. According to a representative, the firm has further goals of making the feature available to Android users, but no exact time has been defined.

The move comes shortly after the announcement of plug-ins within OpenAI’s own ChatGPT software by Expedia and competitor Kayak. These plug-ins give ChatGPT app users suggestions for travel-related stuff as well as the ability to send users to the websites of the relevant businesses to finalize bookings.

“ChatGPT is a search tool—it’s a new way of thinking, a new way of searching, a new way of experiencing,” Expedia Group Inc. Chief Executive Peter Kern said in an interview. “And we want to meet customers where they are.”

It has already integrated other AI technologies into its site. To serve consumers with any problems they get after booking their trip, the online booking firm runs a customer support chatbot. Furthermore, machine learning and artificial intelligence are utilized to power Expedia’s ticket price tracking tool.

Expanding capabilities

Although Microsoft’s Bing and OpenAI’s ChatGPT could offer users recommendations for vacation planning, their outcomes can differ. The Wall Street Journal’s test queries discovered that the platforms occasionally delivered inaccurate data. Furthermore, they didn’t offer a complete experience since it was not possible to book through the chat platform.

Users’ personal details won’t be exchanged with OpenAI whenever they interact with the Expedia app, according to Mr Kern, however, Expedia may utilise such information within the company in the future to even further customize the user experience.