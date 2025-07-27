YourChoice Therapeutics, a biotech company based in California, has reported promising safety data from an early-stage clinical trial of its experimental male birth control pill, YCT-529.

The Phase 1 trial, conducted in collaboration with Quotient Sciences and Incyte, assessed single doses of YCT-529 in healthy male participants. The results, recently published in Communications Medicine, show that doses up to 180 milligrams were well tolerated, with no serious or clinically significant adverse effects observed. These early findings signal a step forward in the effort to give men more control over reproductive decisions without relying solely on condoms or vasectomy.

Addressing a Longstanding Gap in Contraceptive Options

Roughly half of all pregnancies worldwide are unplanned, yet men have few reliable contraceptive choices. Condoms are widely used but have a notable failure rate, while vasectomy—though effective—is invasive and generally irreversible.

Attempts to develop a male pill date back decades but were largely abandoned due to safety concerns. Earlier compounds like gossypol and WIN 18,446 showed potential in suppressing sperm but triggered harmful side effects such as low potassium and reactions to alcohol.

YCT-529 offers a fresh approach. Instead of altering hormone levels, it targets a receptor known as RAR-α, which plays a key role in sperm production. By avoiding hormonal disruption, this method aims to sidestep many of the physical and emotional side effects linked to earlier trials.

Inside the Study: A Careful First Step

The study enrolled 16 healthy men who had previously undergone vasectomy, ensuring sperm production wasn’t a confounding factor in the short-term trial. Participants were aged between 32 and 59, with a range of body types. Twelve received YCT-529 in ascending single doses, while four received a placebo.

The trial, held at a UK-based clinical research center, involved rigorous monitoring. After taking the capsule with water, each participant underwent continuous heart monitoring, regular blood testing, psychosexual self-assessments, and checks for inflammation. The team tracked each participant’s health for up to 14 days following dosing.

Mild and Manageable Reactions

The safety profile of YCT-529 appears encouraging. No participant reported any serious side effects. Only one experienced a brief, symptom-free irregular heartbeat at two different dose levels, which resolved on its own. Follow-up evaluations found no underlying heart issues.

Lab results across all participants showed no meaningful changes in blood chemistry, hormone levels, liver function, or urinalysis. Importantly, the study also tracked testosterone, luteinizing hormone, and other reproductive hormones—none of which were disrupted by the drug.

Reaching Therapeutic Levels Seen in Animal Models

One of the study’s most significant findings was that a 180 mg dose of YCT-529 achieved blood concentrations similar to those shown to suppress fertility in animal models. While human fertility suppression was not assessed in this trial, reaching those blood levels is an essential milestone in moving the drug toward practical use.

Blood concentration peaked between four and 10 hours after dosing, and the drug remained in the body with a half-life of roughly two to three days. Taking YCT-529 with food increased the amount absorbed, although the effect varied between individuals.

Sexual Well-Being and Mood Remained Stable

Participants kept daily journals on their sexual function and mood throughout the trial. According to these self-reports, there were no notable changes in libido, sexual performance, or emotional well-being. This aligns with one of the drug’s key goals—offering contraception without the hormonal mood swings or sexual dysfunction sometimes associated with hormonal methods.

Inflammatory markers in the blood also stayed steady, except for one diet-related spike in IL-6, a molecule tied to immune response. Researchers concluded this was unrelated to the medication.

With this first trial clearing important safety and pharmacokinetic benchmarks, the next step is already underway. YourChoice Therapeutics has launched additional studies to explore the effects of repeat dosing over longer periods—specifically, 28 and 90 days. These trials will begin to answer the critical question: can YCT-529 reliably and reversibly suppress sperm production in men?

If the results continue to show promise, YCT-529 could represent the first viable male contraceptive pill that is both effective and non-hormonal.