Do you want to play Fortnite for free? Follow the guide to know how you can make it happen without having to spend any money. We shall see the steps to see that and how it goes. So, let us begin.

Can one play Fortnite for free?

There is no doubt about it, and you totally can play Fortnite for free! It’s one of the best things that you can hear about it, as it lets you cherish the gaming moments without taking a toll on your pocket. You can get it on pretty much anything, be it your PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or even your phone. It can be either an Android or an iOS device, and it still functions smoothly. Once you join, you will find all the main modes like Battle Royale, Zero Build, and even the newer stuff like LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing are all yours the moment you enter. The only thing where you’ll feel that there is a need for purchase, is when an opportunity to buy a costume or an emote props up. Otherwise, you can use Fortnite for free!

Steps to play Fortnite for free

If you want to play Fortnite for free, here is all you need to know! Follow the steps to learn what you should do.

On Your Computer

If you are using your computer for this purpose, the first thing is to grab the Epic Games Launcher. It is much like your gateway to all things Fortnite. Just pop over to the official Epic Games website, download it, and install it on your PC. Once that’s completed, open it up, and create an account if you don’t have one already. After that, search for “Fortnite” in the store, and once you find it, click on that “GET” button, which will install it from your game library.

On Your Game Consoles – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

This is equally easy, and you’ll do it in a few minutes. Just head into your console’s digital store. Depending on your console, that can be the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Nintendo eShop. Once you’re there, try to search for “Fortnite.” You’ll see it appear right up on the screen. It also mentions there again that it’s free, so you’re doubly assured. Just click on it to download and install, and it will be done.

On Your Phone

Using a phone or a smartphone, to be more precise, makes it easier to play anywhere, anytime. Therefore, if you want to use Fortnite on your mobile phone, then you just need to visit the official Epic Games website. This is where you can download it from and enjoy.

That is all you need to know about downloading and using Fortnite for free, irrespective of the devices that you are using. While you can play Fortnite for free, remember that the in-game purchases may cost some bucks, depending on a lot of factors. Therefore, check twice before making a purchase there.