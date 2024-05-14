On Monday, shares of GameStop were wildly volatile, with trading halted numerous times on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock rallied as much as 118% early in the day before settling around 62% higher.

Trading was so wild that it triggered nine so-called limit up-limit down (LULD) halts on the NYSE by just after 10:30 a.m. Eastern time. The episode suggested investors’ continued fascination with GameStop, a stock that was emblematic of 2021’s meme stock mania.

The Role of Retail Investors

The recent surge in GameStop’s stock appears to be driven by retail investors, a group that played a leading role in the 2021 meme stock mania. Retail investors often coordinate buying in the shares of companies that they believe are undervalued or have high short interest on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter. The buying power of these investors can drive up prices, particularly in the case of smaller capitalization stocks like GameStop.

A notable catalyst for the latest rally seems to have come from a post on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, by a user going by the moniker Roaring Kitty. Roaring Kitty, whose real name is Keith Gill, was one of the men behind the 2021 GameStop rally.

His posts and analysis were instrumental in galvanizing the community of retail investors. Gill’s recent return to social media, in the form of a meme, proved to be enough to get interest in GameStop shares going again, a demonstration of how social media could have such a powerful impact on stock prices.

Short Selling and Short Squeezes

One of the main driving forces behind the meteoric rise in GameStop’s share price in 2021, and, to an extent, even today, remains the concept of short selling and short squeezes. Short selling occurs when investors borrow shares of a stock and sell them, hoping to repurchase at a lower price to make a profit.

Conversely, if the stock price rises instead, the short sellers could be forced to buy the shares back at a higher price to cover their positions, engendering a short squeeze. This can further drive the stock price higher as the short sellers scramble to buy shares and add to the momentum created by the retail investors.

Currently, GameStop’s short interest remains astronomically high, with approximately 24% of its stock sold short. That huge level of short interest suggests that the stock could experience further spikes if the short sellers are again forced to cover their positions. That was the primary driver of the 2021 rally, during which the coordinated efforts of retail investors registered massive losses among hedge funds betting against the stock.

Recent Stock Performance

GameStop’s shares, despite the recent surge, still remain a far cry from their 2021 peak. However, the stock has gained more than 200% over the past month, largely due to renewed interest from retail investors. The latest surge happened without any fundamental or major news change in the company’s business, so the price movements appear speculative. The speculative nature makes the future performance of the stock hard to gauge.

Historical Context

The only way to make sense of what is going on at this moment is to look back to the events in 2021. At that time, GameStop became the poster child of the meme stock phenomenon.

Retail investors communicating through platforms like WallStreetBets on Reddit banded together in buying shares and options in GameStop, which catapulted its price from around $20 to almost $500 at its height. This historic surge forced hedge funds with large short positions into huge losses, putting them under the spotlight of regulators and the broader public.

At the center of it all was Keith Gill, posting under the alias Roaring Kitty, whose detailed analyses and cheerful posts inspired many retail investors to buy and hold GameStop shares. Eventually, Gill testified before Congress about his role and the broader implications of retail trading on financial markets.

Current Market Dynamics

The current rally in GameStop shares comes amidst a broader resurgence of retail investor activity. On Monday, other stocks favored by retail investors, such as AMC and Hertz, gained big. AMC shares were up by about 20%, while Hertz gained 9.9%. This pattern could indicate a revival of interest in stocks that were popular during the 2021 meme stock craze.

However, it needs to be underscored that such rallies very often come without a fundamental catalyst. GameStop continues to face major business problems due to competition from digital game distribution platforms and a shift in consumer preferences away from physical game media. Despite these, the stock’s price is determined by market sentiment and speculative trades.

Such a rush of enthusiasm by retail traders towards GameStop’s stock has cheered many, but it comes with considerable risks. The high volatility in the stock means that those gains can disappear just as quickly. Retail interest can be fickle, and the same traders who drove the price up could just as easily sell off their shares, leading to sharp declines.

What’s more, the lack of any fundamental catalysts for the recent surge implies that the price increases are not based on improvements in the company’s underlying business. That leaves the stock at risk of sudden drops if investor sentiment changes course or if there is a regulatory attempt to restrain speculative trading.

Broader Market Implications

Meanwhile, the broader stock market has yet another interest to pay to GameStop and AMC, among other meme stocks. Some analysts see the rally in the two stocks as a sign of an overly bullish sentiment among retail investors. Fairlead Strategies Managing Partner Katie Stockton said that this exuberance is a bearish signal the market may pose in the short term. When retail investors get really optimistic, it can sometimes come just before a correction.