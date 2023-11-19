George Foreman, a name synonymous with heavyweight boxing and grilling, has recently revealed another facet of his personality: a passionate car enthusiast. His diverse collection of over 50 cars, now up for auction by Hagerty, is a testament to his eclectic taste and love for automobiles. This collection is not just a random assortment of vehicles; it’s a curated gallery that reflects Foreman’s unique preferences and an eye for both the classic and the unconventional.

A Diverse Array of Automotive Marvels

Initially, one might think of Foreman as just the face behind popular grills, but a closer look at his car collection reveals a much deeper story. Among the collection, there are iconic, investor-favorite cars like the 1987 white Ferrari Testarossa, the 2005 Ford GT, and the split-window C2 Corvette Stingray. These cars represent the pinnacle of automotive design and performance, coveted by collectors worldwide.

However, Foreman’s collection goes beyond the conventional. It includes high-brow classics such as the 1931 Ford Model A Cabriolet, showcasing his appreciation for automotive history. Yet, the collection takes an intriguing turn with the inclusion of some truly unique vehicles.

The Unconventional Choices

Foreman’s 2003 Mini Cooper John Cooper Works stands out, not for its flashiness, but for its sheer driving pleasure. This choice reflects Foreman’s appreciation for the joy of driving over mere aesthetics. The car, adorned with an American flag on the roof, deviates from the typical Union Jack, adding a personal touch to this already distinctive vehicle.

Equally fascinating is the Plymouth Prowler with its cheetah-print/flame livery, a car that exudes a sense of fun and eccentricity. Imagine the 74-year-old Foreman cruising in his ’93 Dodge Viper, a vehicle with a mere 1,600 miles on it, embodying both the spirit of adventure and the preservation of automotive excellence.

The Standouts in the Collection

Among the plethora of vehicles, a few stand out for their unique appeal. The 1995 Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe, with its green body, gold wheels, and cream-colored Landau roof, is a striking example of luxury and uniqueness. Its transverse “Northstar” V8 and front-wheel drive layout make it a rare find in today’s market.

The 2002 Ferrari 360 Spider, with its classic red and tan interior, and the joy of a manual transmission, represents the quintessential Ferrari experience. But perhaps the most endearing is the 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible, a car that connects Foreman to the everyday experiences of many, including the author’s grandmother who owned a similar model.

Significance of Foreman’s Collection

What makes George Foreman’s collection truly remarkable is the story it tells about the man himself. Most of these cars were bought new, making them one-owner vehicles with a rich history. They are not all in perfect condition, and both Foreman and Hagerty are transparent about their flaws, adding a layer of authenticity and honesty to the collection.

The overall quality of the collection is impressive, showcasing Foreman’s discerning eye for both quality and character in his automotive choices. It’s a collection that doesn’t just appeal to car enthusiasts but also tells a story of personal taste, a journey through different eras of automotive design, and a love for the road.

George Foreman’s car collection is more than just an assembly of vehicles; it’s a reflection of a life lived with passion and diversity. From classic American muscle cars to European exotics, and from luxury sedans to quirky roadsters, this collection has something for everyone. It’s a testament to Foreman’s multifaceted personality and his deep appreciation for the world of automobiles.